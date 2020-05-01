Farmington announces gradual reopening

"We will restrict the computers that are being used so we can maintain social distancing. We realize a lot of folks are shut up in their homes right now and need access for transacting business, applying for jobs, applying for employment, those kinds of things. We want to get them access to things as soon as possible in a responsible way. We have protection screens for our employees, so that’s going to look a little different, but folks are getting used to that by now.

“We’ve been sequestering books in from curbside check in. They are handled with gloves and mask. They go into a plastic tub. Those books go to the storage room and they are held for three days before we check them back out to make sure that there’s no active virus on the book.”

Beavers noted that the civic center — which is also expected to reopen May 11 — will have to move through several phases before it can return to full operation.

“The civic center is a little more complicated,” he said. “We will reopen without our organized classes. In our phase I, we are not going to allow the use of our courts because basketball, volleyball, many of those things you can’t play without getting aggressive and you have body contact, so we think it’s best to leave our gym courts empty.