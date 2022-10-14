 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmington buys former firehouse

City buys building

The city of Farmington is buying the Big River Broadband building to eventually house the utility office and developmental services department. The building used to house the city''s fire department.

 Mark Marberry

During the latest city council meeting, the city of Farmington agreed to purchase the Big River Broadband Building located at the corner of Harrison and Jefferson Streets in downtown Farmington.

The building was originally the firehouse until the current one was built on Columbia Street and the old building was sold to Big River Communications. City Administrator Greg Beavers said the city needs better customer service space and access for the utility office.

“We are going to move the utility office down there for a couple of reasons,” he said. “We’ll have sufficient lobby and counter space for customers. Our tiny lobby just doesn’t work.

"We need space for at least three utility billing clerks to serve customers at surge times. We need much better access into the building. City Hall, you have park on the street, then get up onto our lawn and get up into the building. For a lot of our elderly and disabled folks, that’s a struggle. We need to have better access into the building and better services inside the building.

“We have been operating in the same utility office that we have been operating from for several decades. We have grown a lot since then with the number of utility customers and we just need a better space. We don’t have good handicapped access into the space, we don’t have adequate customer space, we don’t have adequate public restrooms; it’s just deficient in a lot of ways. This building we are in will be 100 years old in two years. It was turned over from the contractor to the city on Halloween Day of 1924. It’s 98 years we’ve been in this building, we need more space.”

Beavers said the city is also moving the development services team to the building.

“Our planning and zoning and building inspection staff are going to move down there. The building they are currently in behind city hall was originally the fire house and then the police station, then became the public works building.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Commission approves Flock cameras

With the beginning of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission held their regular session on Monday and dealt with several issues, inclu…

Commission discusses projects

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with building maintenance issues and new construction bids during their regular session Tuesday morning.

Engler addresses election concerns

Wednesday, the meeting room at the St. Francois County Courthouse Weber Road Facility was already standing-room-only 15 minutes before a 10:30 meeting in which County Clerk Kevin Engler shared possible changes he is exploring for April elections and beyond. He stressed at the top of the meeting that, except for Missouri's new law requiring photo IDs and changes to nursing home voting, Nov. 8's election will have no other alterations, the precincts will all be open for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.

County eyes new election system

The St. Francois County Clerk's office is looking at replacing voting equipment in the near future and is having an open meeting Wednesday at …

