Farmington buys former firehouse

During the latest city council meeting, the city of Farmington agreed to purchase the Big River Broadband Building located at the corner of Harrison and Jefferson Streets in downtown Farmington.

The building was originally the firehouse until the current one was built on Columbia Street and the old building was sold to Big River Communications. City Administrator Greg Beavers said the city needs better customer service space and access for the utility office.

“We are going to move the utility office down there for a couple of reasons,” he said. “We’ll have sufficient lobby and counter space for customers. Our tiny lobby just doesn’t work.

"We need space for at least three utility billing clerks to serve customers at surge times. We need much better access into the building. City Hall, you have park on the street, then get up onto our lawn and get up into the building. For a lot of our elderly and disabled folks, that’s a struggle. We need to have better access into the building and better services inside the building.

“We have been operating in the same utility office that we have been operating from for several decades. We have grown a lot since then with the number of utility customers and we just need a better space. We don’t have good handicapped access into the space, we don’t have adequate customer space, we don’t have adequate public restrooms; it’s just deficient in a lot of ways. This building we are in will be 100 years old in two years. It was turned over from the contractor to the city on Halloween Day of 1924. It’s 98 years we’ve been in this building, we need more space.”

Beavers said the city is also moving the development services team to the building.

“Our planning and zoning and building inspection staff are going to move down there. The building they are currently in behind city hall was originally the fire house and then the police station, then became the public works building.”