Farmington buys ladder truck

The city of Farmington agreed to buy a new ladder truck for the fire department during their regular session Thursday evening at Long Memorial Hall.

The city entered into a contract with MacQueen Emergency Equipment for a Pierce Velocity Mid-Mount Aerial Truck for a total of $1,543,404.48. The truck will be financed as a lease purchase agreement with U.S. Bank for five years.

In the finance director report, Michele Daniel explained several aspects of city finances after the March audit that compared the city’s 2019 financial health compared to the last nine years.

“If you have an increasing percentage of your revenue that comes from the general sales tax, that means that you are becoming more reliant on that sales tax,” she said. “When you have a downturn in the economy, or a pandemic as we just experienced, there are many cities that are really struggling, they are seeing significant decreases in their taxes and having to lay off employees because they are heavily reliant on those sales taxes.

"We do have a more diversified revenue stream, a lot of those cities are reliant on malls, big entertainment parks or something like that. We have much more diversification, it doesn’t hit us as hard, but it is something we need to look more at.”

Due to the next regularly scheduled session falling on Memorial Day, the next meeting is changed to May 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Long Memorial Hall.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

