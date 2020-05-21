Farmington Civic Center gym courts to reopen
The indoor gym courts at the Farmington Civic Center will be reopened Monday for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, according to City Administrator Greg Beavers.

The city of Farmington announced Thursday that the civic center’s indoor gym courts will reopen Monday for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

“Attendance will be limited to civic center members aged 16 and older,” said City Administrator Greg Beavers. “Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Due to social distancing guidelines, basketball and volleyball team and group play will not be permitted at this time.

“COVID-19 recommended sanitation and social distancing protocols remain in effect throughout the facility, and all guests are encouraged to follow posted guidelines. Closure of facilities or limitations on their use may be reinstated upon the advice of public health officials.”

