Farmington Civic Center implements new rules

In response to increasing community spread of COVID-19 and concerns expressed by local health care providers, the Farmington Civic Center has implemented the following precautions effective Wednesday.

Masks will be required to be worn in the facility in accordance with the following guidelines:

• Masks are required for all persons over the age of 6 years who are not engaged in physical activity unless a health condition prohibits use of a face covering.

• Masks are recommended for all children between the ages of 2 years and 6 years of age.

• Group fitness classes will be moved to alternate locations within the facility to allow sufficient space for social distancing.

• Fitness center, track and gym users will be required to maintain social distancing and masks are recommended if the level of physical activity will permit use of a face covering.

• Childcare services will not be available until further notice.

• Group and private swim lessons will not be available until further notice.

• Civic Center staff will disinfect the facility and equipment on a regular basis and masks will be provided for facility users if needed.

COVID-19 social distancing and sanitation procedures remain in effect throughout the facility. Additional closures of facilities or limitations on use may be implemented upon the advice of public health officials.