Farmington closings extended

The Farmington Civic Center, Public Library and Senior Center will remain closed through April 30.

 Mark Marberry

The city of Farmington is extending the closings of several of its institutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Farmington Civic Center, Public Library and Senior Center will remain closed through April 30.

Meal delivery and pickup service is available for qualifying senior citizens at the Farmington Senior Center by calling 573-756-1376. The Farmington Public Library will continue to offer call in reservations for library materials for curbside pick by calling 573-756-5779.

Parks and recreation playgrounds, courts, pavilions, restrooms and other areas of congregation are closed. Walking trails, fishing lakes, disc golf and other open spaces at Engler Park remain open for public use. Residents are encouraged to maintain recommended social distance from other park users and to follow recommended practices to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

City officials are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak within the region and will implement further containment measures upon the advice of public health officials. Residents are encouraged to minimize their contact with other persons and to follow recommended practices to help contain the spread of the virus.

