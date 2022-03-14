Farmington council discusses public safety issues

The Farmington City Council held a public hearing regarding an ownership issue at the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, and discussed a proposed safety requirement for local businesses when it met in regular session Thursday at Long Memorial Hall.

The council held a public hearing and later a first reading of legislation on an application for a final plat at 1212 Weber Road.

Explaining the reason for the application, Development Services Director Tim Porter said, “This is the property at the old Mineral Area Hospital. Right now there are three separate owners on one single lot. The city has the property with the Senior Center and the IT Department.

"The new homeless shelter is owned by East Missouri Action Agency and the main hospital building is owned by Sharo Shirshekan. This is simply a plat that puts the property in three different lots to allow for each property owner to have their own lot.”

During the public hearing, a resident living in the county but adjoining the hospital property raised a concern about her lot not being large enough to run a new drain field. She wants to acquire some land from Shirshekan or sell him her home. She also has issues with people from the homeless shelter crossing her property.

Mayor Larry Forsythe assured the resident he would address the issue with City Administrator Greg Beavers and try to come to an agreement with Shirshekan.

During committee reports, Councilor Adam Parks went over several items discussed in the most recent meeting of the Public Safety Committee, which he chairs.

“We heard from [Police] Chief Baker that they are hiring an animal control officer who will hopefully start in April,” he said. “They are still going through the hiring process. They are hiring three positions now and three later in the year. On April 14, Chief Baker will give us the 2021 crime statistics report.”

In a discussion held during the committee meeting, Parks had mentioned that some businesses don't want to install Knox Boxes at their location. (The boxes are mini safes where the fire department can access business keys instead of damaging a building for a fire entry.)

According to Porter, the 2005 International Fire Code has a requirement that the boxes be installed on commercial buildings.

“There was an appeal made to the Building Code Advisory Board last week,” he said. “They have asked you to amend the code so that it be voluntary instead of mandatory. Mr. Beavers recommended that we also run it before the Public Safety Committee since it does impact public safety.”

The council discussed having draft legislation on the matter prepared for one of its April meetings.

Councilor Chris Morrison asked Fire Chief Todd Mecey to address the council about the Knox Box situation.

“We feel it’s an important program,” Mecey said. “It is more geared for protection of the business owner than firefighter safety. If we are called to a business for an investigation and the building is not occupied, an alarm is sounding, it gives us the ability to access the business without forcing entry and causing damage.

"The primary concept is around protecting the business owner. There is a secondary issue on flow path control. Depending on where the fire is located in the building, sometimes we would prefer to open a door rather than break out a door. Once we break out that door, we lose that flow path control.”

In his Public Works Committee report, Morrison informed the council that a citizen had stormwater drainage issues from a city drain pipe. He also mentioned a discussion about the Ste. Genevieve Avenue water main replacement bids that will be opened next week.

“We also talked about bids for excavation, hauling, asphalt, concrete and some tree trimming,” he said.

Additionally, Morrison said the committee discussed the ongoing issue of redirecting traffic for the Weber Road Project. “We are still working on a solution.”

In other business, the council approved a resolution for an agreement with Redmond and Sons Excavating for 2022 excavation and hauling.

The council also approved a resolution for an agreement with Kingsland Concrete for new curbs, removal and replacement of concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks for 2022.

The council approved a third resolution for an agreement with Lead Belt Materials for asphalt street improvements for 2022.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

