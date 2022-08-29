Farmington council hears reports

The Farmington City Council met Monday evening to have a public hearing on the new tax rate and have a regular session on several business matters.

“The calculated tax for all property owned on Jan. 1 is calculated out to be 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation," City Administrator Greg Beavers said. "Our previous tax rate was 40.95 cents.”

Beavers stated calculations that showed a 19-cent increase on a home appraised at $200,000.

During public comments, Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, updated the council on a comprehensive list of events being developed for the Christmas season.

“This will be every event taking place in Farmington that is Christmas-related starting with the Help the Hungry Bake Sale,” she said.

Hente also announced the chamber as officially opening a SCORE Branch. “SCORE is a business mentoring program through the Small Business Administration. We have five official mentors here, the mentoring is free and confidential for any business owner.”

During committee reports, Public Services Committee Chair Chad Follis discussed the banner to be hung up downtown during Constitution Week where the city is partnering with the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter. He then reported library book check-outs were up and room rentals were up. He also noted that library staff were doing some ongoing safety and security training.

At the Civic Center, Follis noted that new pool filters were going to have to be installed soon. “At the water park, weekday hours have ended,” he said. “The splash pad is still open during the week. We have weekend hours only at the pool.”

Follis also said the all-inclusive playground will likely have a grand opening in October.

During the city administrator report, Beavers said the city received the second tranche of payments on ARPA funds for an additional $1,928,363. A grant was applied for to complete a sidewalk along Route H to Icon Apartments. The $625,000 project would be 80% funded by a MoDOT grant. Beavers is looking at putting out bid packages by next summer.

According to Beavers, the city is working on a new workman’s comp insurance company. “BITCO, the city’s carrier will no longer insure firemen in Missouri because of some lawsuits.”

The city is also waiting on property casualty insurance bids.

In new business, Resolution R43-2022 was passed approving a revised easement at 311 Colorado Ave.

In Legislation, Bill 23082022 was passed after a second reading. A new chapter was added to the municipal code adopting design standards for public works improvements and deleting the previously existing design standards. The bill removed a driveway width limit for residential homes.

Bill 24082022 was passed annexing territory at 997 W. Liberty to the existing boundaries of the city of Farmington. The property belongs to Parkland Health Center that was formerly known as the Harrington Farm. A first and second reading and passing of Bill 25082022 approved a final record plat of the property.

A first and second reading of Bill 26082022 is an ordinance to set the rate of real estate taxation at 41 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

A first reading was held on Bill 27082022, an ordinance amending the municipal code regarding stop and yield intersections. The bill will make permanent a four-way stop at the intersection of Maple Street and Woodlawn Drive.