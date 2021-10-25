Farmington council holds three public hearings

Executive Director Candy Hente of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce updated the council on several events, including a visit by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt earlier in the day. She also provided the council with a calendar of upcoming events.

During committee reports, Councilor Adam Parks of the Public Safety Committee noted that storm siren maintenance had just been completed, with the siren on Hunt Road needing further repairs. He also spoke about the smartphone app weather warning system the city is using.

“The city is no longer using Code Red,” he said. “The city is now using Rave Smart 911, which is through the county.”

Parks also reported the city's new fire truck had arrived and will potentially be in service sometime in December. He also told the council his committee discussed the homeless situation in town.

Councilor Vanessa Pegram reported on the Public Works Committee. She explained they discussed the need of further reducing the mosquito population in Farmington, as well as concerns voiced by several city residents regarding rainwater runoff.

“(We talked about) homeowners that are worried about future development that might increase rainwater runoff into their area,” she said.