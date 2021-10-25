Farmington council holds three public hearings

The city of Farmington worked on several items of business during their city council meeting held recently in the council chambers at Long Hall.
After approving the agenda of the previous meeting, the city held three public hearings.
The first public hearing — and later a first reading in legislation — regarded the rezoning of 721 Deerfield Lane from R-2 Residential Single Family to R-3 Residential Single Family. The change was requested by Fahnestock Properties, LLC to match the zoning of surrounding residences to the property's east and south.
A second public hearing — and later a first reading in legislation — was held about the annexing of property at 1127 Old Fredericktown Road with a zoning of R-3 Residential Single Family. The application was submitted by B&B Rental Investments.
A third public hearing — and later first reading — was held regarding legislation on an application for a special use permit to construct living quarters in a commercial building at 1602 West Liberty St. currently zoned as a C-2 General Commercial District. The application was submitted by Sean Jansson.
During the public participation portion of the meeting Oct. 14, a resident on Sixth Street lodged a harassment complaint with the city over a neighbor. The resident noted that due to the neighbor’s ongoing actions, he had lost a prospective sale of his home. City Administrator Greg Beavers and Development Services Director Tim Porter said they were both looking into possible code violations and legal issues in the matter.
Executive Director Candy Hente of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce updated the council on several events, including a visit by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt earlier in the day. She also provided the council with a calendar of upcoming events.
During committee reports, Councilor Adam Parks of the Public Safety Committee noted that storm siren maintenance had just been completed, with the siren on Hunt Road needing further repairs. He also spoke about the smartphone app weather warning system the city is using.
“The city is no longer using Code Red,” he said. “The city is now using Rave Smart 911, which is through the county.”
Parks also reported the city's new fire truck had arrived and will potentially be in service sometime in December. He also told the council his committee discussed the homeless situation in town.
Councilor Vanessa Pegram reported on the Public Works Committee. She explained they discussed the need of further reducing the mosquito population in Farmington, as well as concerns voiced by several city residents regarding rainwater runoff.
“(We talked about) homeowners that are worried about future development that might increase rainwater runoff into their area,” she said.
At the request of Beavers during his city administrator report, the council approved allowing city employees to remove and haul away an old wooden fence around the Springbrook lift station that will be replaced by a new fence.
In new business, the council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a service agreement with Tyler Technologies for city management software.
The council also approved a resolution to amend an architectural preservation grant with Hurst Properties at 102 W. Columbia St.
During the presentation of legislation, the council approved an ordinance amending the municipal code regarding sewer rates and charges.
In other business, the council authorized the mayor to execute a deed of release for a special tax bill lien at 1302 Michigan St.
The council held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter an agreement with Jviation Inc. for aviation project consultant services.
The council then went into closed session to discuss litigation, real estate and personnel matters.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com