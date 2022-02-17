Farmington has no plans to raise electric rates

Farmington residents and businesses using city power aren’t likely to see any rise in their electricity rates anytime soon, according to City Administrator Greg Beavers who discussed a recent study of the city-run electric utility during a brief meeting of the Farmington City Council held Feb. 10 at Long Hall.

As chairman of the Public Works Committee, Councilor Chris Morrison reported on the recent study performed by Toth and Associates, a full-service consulting engineering firm specializing in electric utility engineering, structural engineering, civil engineering, land surveying and GIS that is based out of Springfield, Missouri.

“It was exciting stuff,” Morrison said. “I think it does speak to the job that Greg and the city have done with the electric. They talked about how we are in a good spot and we’re able to keep on as we have.”

Beavers provided the city council with a concise recap of the study’s findings, saying, “The good story is we’re a few years out from having to look at increasing our retail energy costs. We last raised our retail rates for our customers in 2013. If you get beyond 2023 where you’ve gone 10 full years without changing the retail price to your customer, you’re doing really well and that’s a good thing.

"In view of inflation rates right now touching every other element of what people are having to buy, it would really not be a good time, I think, to raise the rates of residential customers. We’re a few years out from having to do that.”

Public Works Director Larry Lacy addressed complaints regarding the city’s response to the recent snow that impacted roads throughout the region.

“On the subject of snow removal, it’s come to my attention that there were some pictures posted on Facebook comparing our community to other communities around and how they were doing a so much better job,” he said. “I didn’t see it, but what I had been told was that the streets in those other communities were MoDOT streets.

"I don’t know if they got sidetracked because of the truck getting wrecked, but we ended up doing Henry Street and Highway H for them because it was absolutely treacherous. Thank you, mayor, for calling that to my attention. Long story short, our school went back faster than their schools. So, are our roads better or is our school just braver? I don’t know.”

Mayor Larry Forsythe asked Beavers, “How many trucks per street do we have versus the other towns?”

Beavers responded, “I don’t know. I’ll look into that because a common complaint we have when it snows is that other smaller communities get their roads plowed quicker than we do. We have a little over 200 miles of streets that we need to plow plus parking lots, and we have six trucks to do it. We have another truck out at the airport that’s not safe to run on the streets, but we have six trucks to run on city streets.

"If you take a smaller community — if they have 10 miles of streets with two dump trucks running from the parks department, their equipment per mile of roads they have to plow probably looks a lot different than ours. So, then the question is, do we buy more trucks? We don’t need more trucks every day.

“Larry and I were talking today about that problem. If we had a 12–15-inch snow — because this wasn’t a big snow, folks — but if we had a 12-15-inch snow, I don’t know if there are opportunities for contract support because there’s not a lot of contractors who have big trucks to push big piles of snow.

"We’re going to look into that before next winter and see if there’s a way to reach that capability to get all this in contract support. It doesn’t make sense to buy a $180,000 to $200,000 truck, which is what they cost and just have it parked in case it snows. We just don’t need them on a regular basis. We get that complaint every year and I think it has to do with the ratio of equipment available to miles you’ve got to plow.”

In other actions by the city council, a first-quarter finance report was heard from Michelle Daniel of Thurman, Shinn & Company and unanimously approved. She reported that the city was in excellent financial shape. Also, the city council approved the first reading of a proposed city ordinance authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a deed of release for a special tax bill lien at 406 S. Washington Street.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

