Farmington holds public hearing Thursday

The Farmington City Council will be holding a public hearing on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers in Long Hall, 110 W. Columbia Street to gain input from the public on two proposed ordinances.

A proposed ordinance imposing a public safety sales tax at the rate of one-half of one percent. The tax would be designed to supplement funding for the Farmington Police and Fire Departments.

A proposed ordinance imposing a local option use tax for general revenue purposes. The tax is a collection of internet sales taxes made possible by the passage of the “Wayfair Bill” in Missouri.

Written or verbal comments may be submitted to the city council at 110 W. Columbia Street, Farmington MO 63640.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

