Farmington library reopens

The Farmington Public Library reopened its doors to the public Monday morning after having been closed by the city of Farmington since March 25 due to health concerns related to the coronavirus.

Entry and exit doors are separated and marked with appropriate signage. It is recommended that patrons park on the north parking lot. Patrons will be limited to 20 people in the building following occupancy guidelines.

Social distancing and sanitizing protocols will be in effect to protect both patrons and staff. It is strongly encouraged that patrons wear masks inside the library, and patrons are encouraged to minimize contact with library staff and other patrons to help control further spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Public computer access will be limited to one-hour sessions, and due to social distancing requirements, library staff will not be able to assist patrons on the computer.

According to Library Director Travis Trokey, curbside service will remain available to those patrons preferring not to enter the building.

"If the local area experiences a surge in reported COVID-19 cases, closure of the library may be reinstated upon the advice of public health officials," Trokey said.