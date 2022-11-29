Farmington mayor announces new police chief

A new police chief chosen by the mayor to fill the post after the retirement of long-time Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker this January was introduced at Monday evening’s city council meeting.

Mayor Larry Forsythe asked that Chief Baker and the man designated to be the city’s next police chief come forward and said, “I want to introduce my pick for the chief of police — Lieutenant Chris Bullock. It was one of the harder decisions that I’ve ever made. We had two interviews and Chris got 99.9, and Jeff Crites got a 99.8, so I want you to meet our new chief of police — Chris Bullock. He will be taking over for Chief Rick Baker.”

The board and meeting attendees sitting in the gallery gave Bullock a round of applause.

Later in the meeting, the city council voted unanimously to pass a resolution appointing a police chief for the city. Following the vote, Forsythe again asked Baker and Bullock to come forward.

“I am very pleased with my decision,” he said. “I know you’ll make a good chief of police. He will take over Jan. 6. We’ve got [Chief Baker] for another month.”

Several individuals requested to speak during the time set aside for visitors to address the city council.

Among those speaking was Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“I have Christmas brochures for all of you,” she said. “That is all of the events that we’ve been working on together with a committee for Christmas. There are a couple of new ones this year. This Saturday, there will be a community caroling event in Long Park led by Dr. Kevin White and local musicians. We are inviting everyone to come out and sing. It’s not a concert, it’s a community sing-along and caroling event.

“Then there is also a historic Christian church tour, I believe, on Friday, Dec. 16, that is new as well. There’s something going on every single weekend for Christmas in Farmington. All of that info is in the brochures. We have just a handful left out of the 3,000 that were printed. And all the info is in the Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app, as well, under the Christmas button.”

Hente also announced two upcoming open houses and ribbon cuttings. The first was to be held at noon Tuesday at the new location of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Thrift Shop and Food Pantry at 765 Weber Road. The grand opening will be held Saturday. The second was a VIP open house at Southbrook Skilled Nursing, 1108 W. Liberty St. Hente said the ribbon cutting would be held on Wednesday. The community open house at Southbrook will be held Dec. 1.

Details regarding Friday evening’s annual Christmas parade were also brought up by Hente.

“It is full,” she said. “It is going to be a huge parade. We are not accepting any additional applications for the parade at this point because we have maxed out on the number of applications we can accept.

“It looks like the weather is going to be great for that, so come on out. It’s the most heartwarming, magical moment held all year in Farmington.”

Next to approach the city council was former Farmington councilwoman and mayor Jeannie Roberts who proposed that the city install pedestrian lights around the Jefferson Street Plaza.

“The question before you is not urgent or of dire necessity,” she said. “It is a question of enhancing the downtown mall you have created. A beautiful public space — a sense of place for our community to rally around. This suggestion of hanging overhead lights is nothing new in small and large cities across the country. I realize that this kind of enhancement — like creating the downtown historic district in the first place and creating this beautiful mall gives opportunities to affect Farmington’s growth, and with that comes economic prosperity. Please don’t stop the beautification that was started by our intuitive forefathers and approve this request. Keep the optimism and enthusiasm alive. Farmington’s motto is ‘The City of Tradition and Progress.’

“This small request has been overwhelmingly appreciated by 124 likes and over 76 comments, and it continues on Facebook. Not one single person had a negative comment. I reposted this late last night to let those citizens know that you, their city council, would decide by vote on the issue. To my surprise, many comments continued through the night and today. Again, not a single negative comment. The one I found most profound was this: ‘Why would anyone object to lighting the area? Besides all the other good, it increases safety. Best wishes on the decision to ‘go’ for it.’ Farmington has always been the leading city in the area, partly because of the county seat, but also because our city has continued to be progressive and listened to what the people who live here want and expect. Please keep the tradition of beautification alive and keep our town ‘a town to come home to’ for generations to come.”

Following Roberts’ statement, Mayor Forsythe responded, saying, “Just some background. I contacted Jeannie — ‘You can hang lights across the thing. The building owners can hang lights and attach them to the building at their own cost. I think what Jeannie wants us to do is have the city pay for it. Is that right, Jeannie?”

Roberts responded that she didn’t understand the mayor’s reluctance to have the city pay for the installation and maintenance of the lights because, she said, it is a public place. She noted that the city pays for other things and didn’t think the responsibility should be placed on the business owners in this instance.

“I’m not the lawyer in the family, but somebody would write up a contract to protect the city from damage to either of our buildings,” she said. “I can’t get up on a ladder. I mean, I get up on a ladder — I plant the planters, and I’m getting ready to go down tomorrow morning and redo them all, putting greens in. But to expect us to put the lines up and change them out? I don’t understand that.”

The mayor pointed out that Roberts had offered Perryville as an example of a city that has put up pedestrian lights in its downtown ladder.

Forsythe said, “We contacted Perryville, and they do not spend a dollar. They just gave their permission.”

Roberts noted that since Perryville’s population is only 8,555, compared to Farmington’s population of 18,613, she didn’t feel that the two cities “were in the same ballpark.”

Forsythe said, “If the council wants to pay for the lights, string them across the buildings and get a contract drawn up, and have to do the maintenance on it from here on out, that’s fine with me. My personal opinion is if you want lights — buy the lights.”

Councilor Vanessa Pegram asked Roberts if she would find out the cost of the lights and provide the information to the council. Roberts said she and her husband would be willing to purchase the first set of LED lights but said they would be unable to install them because the couple doesn’t have the proper equipment, unlike the city.

Forsythe said, “To me, it’s going to be an ongoing situation where we’re going to say, ‘Oh, you’re going to need to go rent a lift because we need to change a lightbulb out.”

Roberts replied, “Do you really believe that, Larry?”

Forsythe said, “Yes, I believe that with all my heart, ma’am.”

Pegram told Roberts again that she thought providing the council with the price of the lights would be a good place to start.

A clearly irritated Mayor Forsythe said, “I’ve heard about the lights since the thing was built, and to tell you the truth, I wished I’d never agreed to build that thing. I’m sorry.”

Roberts interrupted, saying, “Oh, Larry.”

Forsythe replied to Roberts, saying, “Don’t ‘Oh, Larry’ me because it’s been a headache on me since…”

Following the continuing tense conversation, Roberts took her seat.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Forsythe apologized for his “shortness” in speaking to Roberts, whom he called an “old friend.” Roberts then apologized to Forsythe, as well.

The council next heard from Kyle Short, managing member of KSS Equipment, LLC, who revisited a plan he had introduced at the Oct. 13 city council meeting about obtaining a ground lease for the construction of an airplane hangar on an open building lot at the airport.

“This hangar being built is crucial to the operation of my growing business that requires air travel,” he said. “I have a heavy equipment rental fleet with several million dollars in assets scattered across the U.S. that requires inspections, meetings, and maintenance. I expect to have another aircraft purchased next year to allow me to travel further distances that must be in an enclosed hangar, per the insurance company. Insurance companies will not allow a $1 million aircraft to be hangared outdoors. Brockmiller Construction is ready to get the project started.

“I have come into opposition, as well as others before me, about building a hangar in this ideal location at our public-use airport. First State Community Bank, as well as others, have constructed hangars in this area. We have a clear precedent of building hangars in this area. The bank has blocked others in the past by the use of their influence in the city successfully and unrightfully. The bank has even offered to lease the ground from the city to prevent others from building on this open space. I’m sure I am the first person to come to the city council regarding obtaining a ground lease to build a hangar simply due to the bank being involved. The bank has come up with multiple reasons for the city to prevent others from using the public-use airport that they should not control.”

After a lengthy discussion of the matter between Short and the council, it was decided that the matter would be taken up by the Public Services Committee to resolve the issue.

In other action, the council approved resolutions authorizing the mayor to enter into and execute 1) a lease agreement with the Farmington School District regarding Ragsdale Field; 2) an agreement with TK Elevator Corporation to replace the elevator in Long Memorial Hall; 3) a lease-purchase financing agreement with First State Community Bank regarding stadium renovations at Ragsdale Field; and a contract with ATG for the installation of turf at Ragsdale Field. Additional resolutions passed. 4) consented to the assignment and assumption of the interconnection and operating agreement related to the solar farm located with the city’s electric utility system and authorizing certain actions and documents in connection with it; 5) naming Councilor Wayne Linnenbringer to serve on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, and 6) approving the fiscal year 2023 Employee Classification and Pay Plan.

In legislation, 1) a second reading was held of an ordinance extending a tax for capital improvement on all sellers for the privilege of engaging in the business of selling tangible personal property or rendering taxable services at retail at the rate of one-half of one percent on the receipts from the sale at retail of all tangible personal property or taxable service at retail with the city if such property and services are subject to taxation by the state of Missouri under the provisions of Sections 144.010 to 144.510 R.S.Mo.; 2) a second reading was held of an ordinance designating property located at 206 W. Harrison St. as a “Farmington Historical Property.”; 3) a second reading was held of an ordinance designating property located at 2 West Columbia Street as a “Farmington Historical Property,” and 4) a second reading was held of an ordinance and accompanying map known as General Ordinance 11-21 by changing the classification of the zoning district for certain parcels of land described as 617 through 621 Wallace Road.