Farmington offers utility assistance program

The Farmington City Council met Tuesday evening to enact a program to assist residents with their utility bills.

City Administrator Greg Beavers explained how the city will work with its residents on reducing their bills.

“The principal reason we met was to get city council’s approval on a utility assistance program for customers who have been furloughed or lost income due to COVID-19,” he said. “Council approved the utility assistance program where we will pay up to $100 of a residential customer’s electric bill and up to $50 on their water and sewer for the three billing periods in April.

“We will reconsider as we get toward the end of April and see how far this emergency is going to exist.”

Residents need to fill out an application and provide a statement from their employer that they lost pay due to the virus outbreak. If they qualify, the city will credit the $100 on the electric side and $50 on the water and sewer.

“We will send these through East Missouri Action Agency because there has already been federal LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) money supplementary added for people,” said Beavers. “So, if their customers qualify for LIHEAP money, we are going to let the federal government pay their electric bill before we do.”