Farmington offers utility assistance program

The Farmington City Council met Tuesday evening to enact a program to assist residents with their utility bills.
City Administrator Greg Beavers explained how the city will work with its residents on reducing their bills.
“The principal reason we met was to get city council’s approval on a utility assistance program for customers who have been furloughed or lost income due to COVID-19,” he said. “Council approved the utility assistance program where we will pay up to $100 of a residential customer’s electric bill and up to $50 on their water and sewer for the three billing periods in April.
“We will reconsider as we get toward the end of April and see how far this emergency is going to exist.”
Residents need to fill out an application and provide a statement from their employer that they lost pay due to the virus outbreak. If they qualify, the city will credit the $100 on the electric side and $50 on the water and sewer.
“We will send these through East Missouri Action Agency because there has already been federal LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) money supplementary added for people,” said Beavers. “So, if their customers qualify for LIHEAP money, we are going to let the federal government pay their electric bill before we do.”
Customers who are self-employed will need to complete an application and affidavit confirming loss of business.
The city council also authorized deferred payment agreements for its commercial customers.
Residential payment agreements will be available for customers for amounts exceeding the available assistance. Any residential or commercial customer that is unable to make their utility payment may contact City Light and Water at 573-756-2620 to make arrangements for deferred payment of their account balance.
Late payment penalties and reconnect fees during normal business hours will be waived until further notice. Customers requesting after-hours reconnection of utilities will be charged a $50 reconnection fee.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
