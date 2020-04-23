Farmington opening some park facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Farmington has announced that it will start a limited re-opening of park facilities.

Beginning Saturday, all outdoor basketball courts, multipurpose courts, tennis courts, SK8 Park, dog park and the fishing dock at Giessing Lake in Engler Park will re-open for public use.

Park pavilions, playground structures and restroom facilities will remain closed.

City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the reason for the re-openings and why Farmington is taking this step.

“All of the facilities we are reopening to the public are within the guidelines of the [St. Francois County Stay at Home Order], in that they don’t have shared equipment and those kinds of things,” he said. “Our decision to close them went above and beyond what the county’s and the state’s directives. Moreover, we closed the parks before either of those came out to be kind of proactive.

“People need to get out and recreate safely. These are all outdoor facilities, they are places where you typically don’t have a congregation of people.”

According to Beavers, the facilities will have signs encouraging social distancing policy.