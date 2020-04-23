Farmington opening some park facilities

The city of Farmington has announced that it will start a limited re-opening of park facilities.
Beginning Saturday, all outdoor basketball courts, multipurpose courts, tennis courts, SK8 Park, dog park and the fishing dock at Giessing Lake in Engler Park will re-open for public use.
Park pavilions, playground structures and restroom facilities will remain closed.
City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the reason for the re-openings and why Farmington is taking this step.
“All of the facilities we are reopening to the public are within the guidelines of the [St. Francois County Stay at Home Order], in that they don’t have shared equipment and those kinds of things,” he said. “Our decision to close them went above and beyond what the county’s and the state’s directives. Moreover, we closed the parks before either of those came out to be kind of proactive.
“People need to get out and recreate safely. These are all outdoor facilities, they are places where you typically don’t have a congregation of people.”
According to Beavers, the facilities will have signs encouraging social distancing policy.
"We want them to use them safely under social distancing guidelines,” he said. “Being outdoors and maintaining social distancing recommendations, you are at no greater risk of contamination or contaminating someone else than maintaining social distancing in a grocery store. In fact, you are probably less at risk because you are out of doors with more airspace.”
The city is also not going to be billing patrons for the month of May for their memberships at the Civic Center.
“We closed the Civic Center about mid-March,” said Beavers. “Our membership had paid for the month of March, so we didn’t bill for the month of April, because we’ve been closed for that month. We are not going to bill for the month of May. We are unsure about when we are going to open that facility.
“This week, we’ve been going through sets of protocols to determine all the phase 1 kind of reopening. If we begin to reopen in a couple of weeks, it will be on a limited basis.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
