Farmington voters will be making their wishes known at the ballot box in April regarding the 10-year extension of two city taxes that are set to expire in September 2022.
The Farmington City Council approved the first readings of both legislative proposals when it met in regular session Monday night at city hall.
According to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city of Farmington asked voters in November 2011 to approve a one-quarter-cent Transportation Tax, which is used to fund the city’s street improvement program. He added that the tax is also occasionally used to match the city’s grant programs through MoDOT and the FFA for the airport.
“So, we were paving today,” Beavers said. “That tax paid for that paving. That’s what we do with it. After the transfers for the TIF districts, that generates about $900,000 a year and we spend all of it on hard improvements for our transportation system around town.
“That sounds like a lot of money, but it doesn’t go real far — and that includes sidewalks and streets that we’re spending the money on. Although we had it on the ballot in November 2011, but it didn’t go into effect until October 2012.”
The second tax approved by voters on the November 2011 ballot was a quarter-cent Parks and Recreation/Stormwater Tax.
“Now, that sounds like an odd combination, but that’s the way the statute allows us to put it on the ballot — as a combined stormwater, parks and recreation tax,” Beavers said. “We use that money for stormwater improvements and we also use it for our parks operations for our outdoor parks’ programs and things. It also generates right at $900,000 a year after TIF transfers and also expires on Sept. 30, 2022.”
You have free articles remaining.
Because both city taxes were approved in November 2011 for a 10-year period, they will both be expiring on Sept. 30, 2022.
“We’re putting another 10-year extension on the ballot at the April 7, 2020 election,” Beavers said. “We’re doing it early for a simple reason — we want to be able to forward plan for the road improvements that we’re going to do and some of the other stormwater projects we’re going to undertake.
"We’re going to secure that funding as early as possible in the planning process. We also want the ability, if we’re unable to obtain voter approval, that we can make our case to them at a later election and see if we can maybe run it again through the funding.”
Beavers noted that, in general, Farmington streets are well maintained by city crews.
“The biggest problem that we have with streets is that we have a lot of utility work and utility improvements going on which cause us to cut the streets,” he said. “We want to keep our streets in at least as good enough condition as they are, and we want to improve them. We need financial resources to do that.
“We can run this tax as late as April 2022 without having an interruption in the cash flow, but we don’t want to do that. Number one, we want to know that we have it secured as early as possible.
“Secondly, if we are unable to make our case to the voters as to why we need these revenue sources to continue, we do want the opportunity to go back again and make a case. If we were to run in April 2022 and it not get passed, in fiscal year 2023 we wouldn’t be able to do any street improvements.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.