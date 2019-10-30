{{featured_button_text}}
City voters to weigh tax extensions

City Administrator Greg Beavers discusses items on the agenda at a meeting of the Farmington City Council held Monday night at city hall. Voters will have their say in whether or not to extend two 10-year city taxes that will be sundowning in September 2022. Council members approved the first reading of both legislative proposals.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

Farmington voters will be making their wishes known at the ballot box in April regarding the 10-year extension of two city taxes that are set to expire in September 2022.

The Farmington City Council approved the first readings of both legislative proposals when it met in regular session Monday night at city hall.

According to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, the city of Farmington asked voters in November 2011 to approve a one-quarter-cent Transportation Tax, which is used to fund the city’s street improvement program. He added that the tax is also occasionally used to match the city’s grant programs through MoDOT and the FFA for the airport.

“So, we were paving today,” Beavers said. “That tax paid for that paving. That’s what we do with it. After the transfers for the TIF districts, that generates about $900,000 a year and we spend all of it on hard improvements for our transportation system around town.

“That sounds like a lot of money, but it doesn’t go real far — and that includes sidewalks and streets that we’re spending the money on. Although we had it on the ballot in November 2011, but it didn’t go into effect until October 2012.”

The second tax approved by voters on the November 2011 ballot was a quarter-cent Parks and Recreation/Stormwater Tax.

“Now, that sounds like an odd combination, but that’s the way the statute allows us to put it on the ballot — as a combined stormwater, parks and recreation tax,” Beavers said. “We use that money for stormwater improvements and we also use it for our parks operations for our outdoor parks’ programs and things. It also generates right at $900,000 a year after TIF transfers and also expires on Sept. 30, 2022.”

Because both city taxes were approved in November 2011 for a 10-year period, they will both be expiring on Sept. 30, 2022.

“We’re putting another 10-year extension on the ballot at the April 7, 2020 election,” Beavers said. “We’re doing it early for a simple reason — we want to be able to forward plan for the road improvements that we’re going to do and some of the other stormwater projects we’re going to undertake.

"We’re going to secure that funding as early as possible in the planning process. We also want the ability, if we’re unable to obtain voter approval, that we can make our case to them at a later election and see if we can maybe run it again through the funding.”

Beavers noted that, in general, Farmington streets are well maintained by city crews.

“The biggest problem that we have with streets is that we have a lot of utility work and utility improvements going on which cause us to cut the streets,” he said. “We want to keep our streets in at least as good enough condition as they are, and we want to improve them. We need financial resources to do that.

“We can run this tax as late as April 2022 without having an interruption in the cash flow, but we don’t want to do that. Number one, we want to know that we have it secured as early as possible.

“Secondly, if we are unable to make our case to the voters as to why we need these revenue sources to continue, we do want the opportunity to go back again and make a case. If we were to run in April 2022 and it not get passed, in fiscal year 2023 we wouldn’t be able to do any street improvements.”

Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments