Farmington plans for Christmas

“What I propose this year is to install the ice skating rink at the Wilson-Rozier multipurpose court. Then, having an alternate Christmas event going on one lane down there in the park. It would be much less labor intensive for us. It would put all our events outside instead of indoors where to the extent we can we comply with the health guidelines.”

During presentation of legislation, the council rejected an ordinance to rezone 609 North A Street from residential to commercial. The location is behind or south of Domino’s Pizza. In earlier hearings, several local residents opposed the rezoning.

Development Services Director Tim Porter brought up the 2020 Census which is winding down for the year.

“This is the first time ever that the citizens had the ability to respond to the census count online,” he said. “Our self-response rate this year is about 71%. I hoped it was a little higher than that. The final tally has to be delivered to the president and Congress on Dec. 31. We should probably around March, that’s when redistricting information has to be delivered to the states.”

Porter talked about the importance of getting the Census correct for the city.

“The biggest thing is that we have district information right so that we have representation. We have a pretty big congressional district, if we can get more representation for our area, it’s a good thing. There is some funding tied to it. Our fire department just had some grants that were tied to it. There’s a lot of things that may come about over the next 10 years that they have to have a way to come up with where that money’s going to go.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

