Farmington preps for 2020 census

Held every 10 years, a census of the country's population will begin in little more than a month from now.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, homes across the country — including Farmington and the rest of the Parkland — will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census by mid-March. Residents can respond for their home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail.
The official observance of Census Day is April 1. Throughout the month of April, census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others who live among a large group of people.
Between May and July, census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 U.S. Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
According to Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe, it is a very important time for the Farmington area. He explained that completing the census is required by the U.S. Constitution and that it is "our duty as Americans." The data collected is crucial for the next 10 years and beyond for the Farmington area.
“The census provides information that is important for our community,” Forsythe said. “Every year, billions of dollars of federal funding are divvied out to fund hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other things, based on our population. It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
The U.S. Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress in December and redistricting counts to states by March 31, 2021. This will be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
Forsythe said that census results have an impact on the economic future of the area as well.
“Business owners rely on census results to make important decisions,” he said. “They look at these numbers when deciding where to open new stores, restaurants, factories or offices. And existing businesses use it to determine if they need to expand their operations or which new products and services to offer.”
Forsythe added that local educators depend on accurate census data.
“These results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants and that support our teachers and special education,” he said.
The mayor is challenging Farmington citizens, as well as citizens of other cities and counties in the Parkland, to increase participation rates. Forsythe noted that he hopes that new technology will help.
“In 2010 Farmington had about a 78% participation rate," he said. "We want to beat that this time around. I think that this go around, being able to submit your information online, with your smartphone or iPad will help a lot.
"But you still can use your phone to call in the information or you can still mail the information in.”
Forsythe added that the Farmington Public Library has public access computers that are available to submit information to the U.S. Census Bureau if residents want to respond online but don’t have access where they live.
For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.