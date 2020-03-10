Farmington preps for 2020 census

Held every 10 years, a census of the country's population will begin in little more than a month from now.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, homes across the country — including Farmington and the rest of the Parkland — will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census by mid-March. Residents can respond for their home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail.

The official observance of Census Day is April 1. Throughout the month of April, census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers and others who live among a large group of people.

Between May and July, census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 U.S. Census to help make sure everyone is counted.

According to Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe, it is a very important time for the Farmington area. He explained that completing the census is required by the U.S. Constitution and that it is "our duty as Americans." The data collected is crucial for the next 10 years and beyond for the Farmington area.