Farmington residents to vote on two issues Tuesday

The November General Election will be Tuesday and for St. Francois County, there will only be two items on the ballot — both for the residents of the city of Farmington.
Both are sales taxes for the city.
Public Safety Tax
The first one is a half-cent sales tax proposition designed to be used strictly for public safety enhancements by funding the police and fire departments, most notably for wage increases in the police department and staff additions in both departments. The tax is expected to generate approximately $2.2 million annual revenue.
Currently, the police and fire departments are funded solely through the general revenue fund. The issues involving Farmington’s sizable growth in recent years has created a large increase in service calls for both departments. These expansions in service calls are creating a need for more manpower, the cost of which is growing faster than the growth of the current sales tax revenues.
The plan is specifically designed for four key allocations:
• Add eight additional full-time firefighters at a cost of $650,000.
• Add five additional uniformed police officers at a cost of $350,000.
• Supplement police department salaries at a cost of $300,000.
• General fund replacement at a cost of $900,000.
The general fund replacement is designed to ensure that other departments — specifically the library and parks and recreation — would continue to have sufficient funding.
Police Chief Rick Baker explained the need for the additional funding for his department.
“First, I want to give a big thank you to our citizens, the administration, the current and past city councils for the support that they have shown the police and fire departments,” he said. “The officers here — and I’m sure the fire department also — have always known the city has backed us with what we need. [We] don’t ask for things that we don’t feel is needed within our departments so that we can run them properly.”
The conditions have been creeping up the last few years, with Baker stating that 2020 was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for his department.
“As far as the police department, 2020 was a rough year for us and for everyone,” he said. “Nationally, as you see what’s going on with police agencies, the morale is down. That’s trickled down to our department also.
"Because the morale is down, in 2020 we lost four officers. I’ve been working for the city of Farmington for 38 years, I’ve never seen our department down four officers, all of which came from patrolman. That really hurts our department as far as manpower, officer safety and being able to do our job. When the four officers left, I talked to them; a couple of them decided they didn’t want to be police officers anymore. That was due to the stigma with the police profession. They all said it was the pay and being overworked.”
Baker and City Administrator Greg Beavers talked several times last year, trying to figure out how to fix the issues. He said that recruitment is much more difficult than it used to be.
“We used to get 50 applications per one officer position,” Baker said. “When we had four officers open last year, we had 12 applications.
"...To get a person from application process, approved by city council and hired, and through our field training is at least six-eight months, depending on how the process carries out. When we are down this many, it’s really affected what we can do for our community.”
With a 24/7, 365 days a week schedule, Baker needs a lot of manpower to handle the needs of Farmington.
“When you’re talking about five new officers right now, if we are at full staff, we have 19 officers that actually work the road,” he said. “That’s six on days, seven on evenings, six on nights. When we’re sick from COVID, vacations, injuries, then that depletes those officers on the individual shifts. It makes it harder for us to maintain enough officers to get the job done and keep the officers safe.”
If given the additional five officers under the new funding, Baker plans to go to 10-hour shifts for his road officers.
“The schedule would have overlapping hours,” he said. “Before you go off, within a two-hour period, the other shift comes on. That gives the working officers an opportunity to come off the road, do their reports that they are getting behind on.
"When they are on the street right now, they’re running from call to call. It’s hard for them to sit down at a computer and write the report. When they try to do that, they get a call to go somewhere else, then they get behind, then their reports are down, and it costs the city overtime. Not only is there one report, there may be follow ups. Then you have to write a supplement to follow that original report. We only have three investigators. They do the serious crimes and assist the officers when they can.”
Currently, because the reports cannot be completed during the regular shift, the city is having to pay the officers time and a half overtime pay to accomplish the tasks. It also doesn’t allow for what Baker calls “uncommitted time” for other duties.
“This comes up every year in surveys from the citizens,” he said. “Where we get marked down — and it’s 100% true — their biggest complaint is that they don’t see officers in neighborhoods anymore. We don’t have time to go into a neighborhood to patrol the area. With the additional manpower and 10 hour shift, we’ll be able to schedule officers to do the patrols.
“When you look at manpower studies, which [Beavers] and I look at periodically, there’s what they call committed time and uncommitted time. Committed time is when an officer is answering a call or doing things they have to do. Uncommitted time is patrolling and traffic enforcement. For every committed hour, there’s supposed to be three to four hours of uncommitted time. We hardly have any uncommitted time.”
Baker said that within the last 10 years or so, the city has hired additional officers, but to fill openings created by the need for three school resource officers and an officer working with the Drug Task Force. The five officers would strictly be patrolman, working within the community.
Another problem of the continuous calls that Baker talk about is the time to recover from high-pressure situations.
“There’s a lot of stress in doing what we do,” he said. “When we go to a call, people are upset, they deal with it every day. There needs to be time for that officer to decompress. When you’re going from call to call and you’re concerned you’re not getting the reports done, it really wears on an officer.”
The Fire Department
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey explained the issue of keeping up with the increasing volume of calls his department is contending with.
“Ours really relates to trying to keep up with community growth,” he said. “As the community continues to grow, our call volume continues to grow. We are just trying to keep staff and apparatus to keep up with that call volume. Right now we are running two trucks on duty during the week and one truck on the weekends. It’s not because the weekends are slower, they’re just as busy on the weekdays. It’s strictly related to we just don’t have enough staff to make that happen. So, when that one truck is busy and another call comes in, we are depending on people to come from home.
“A lot of things have changed for us. We have qualifications that people have to meet to be hired. We used to be able to find those people locally, they lived in our community. Over the past 5-10 years, we’ve had to continue to relax that standard on residency to find qualified people to work. Now we don’t have a residency requirement other than living in the state of Missouri. We’ve seen our staff continue to expand further and further out, which takes them longer to get here if we have to recall them.”
Being a full-time, paid employee department, Mecey has certain standards to maintain with state and federal regulations. As part of the potential new tax, the department is looking at hiring eight new full-time firefighters.
“We have standards to meet for the amount of people turned out for a fire in a specific amount of time,” he said. “We also have standards to meet on our response. Because we have paid staff, if you have some paid staff or all paid staff, it all falls into the same category, which is a requirement of being able to show up for 90% of the calls within four minutes. We got to the point where we weren’t meeting that, we added the truck on for five days a week, now with the community growing and call volume expanding, we’ve gotten outside of that.
“The additional staffing is going to provide us with being able to staff enough apparatus to handle our current call volume most of the time. This expansion would be able to put us seven people on per day, although we are still going to be depending on mutual-aid and recalled personnel for structural fires. The amount of people required for a fire under today’s standards require 14-21 people within eight minutes of the alarm. Day-to-day operations such as fire alarms, assists for medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, with that seven people, we are going to be able to handle the vast majority of those calls.”
Mecey stated that a big part of Farmington’s fire department is responding to fire calls outside of the city, and even outside of the county.
“We do provide a lot of mutual aid outside of Farmington,” he said. “We are the only paid department in our area, our county. By personnel quantity, we are one of the larger departments in the county. With that, we get requested for a lot of mutual aid. We do our best to provide a quick response for those people as well, but protecting the citizens of Farmington is our primary goal and mission. If you look at our population and call volume and compare that around the state to communities of our size, even after this expansion of full time staff, it’s still going put us at or below the levels staffed in other communities.”
Both departments also have to continuously deal with training, an important part of keep certifications. While quite a lot of it can be done locally, some of the specialization is not locally available and requires travel, taking an employee out of the schedule.
“Some guys will have additional certifications such as fire investigation, HAZMAT or ice rescue,” Mecey said. “Those things aren’t available online or locally, we’re going to have to send somebody out.”
“Training is an issue in our department,” Baker said. “A lot of our training is done in house, but there are specialized training that comes up where officers go sometimes even out of the state to receive that training. It could be anywhere from one day to a couple of weeks.”
Use Tax
The second question on the ballot is a use tax for the city of Farmington. With the recent passage of legislation in Jefferson City, internet sales taxes can be made available to local governments that have lost out to out-of-state sellers, such as Amazon and Wayfair. The “Wayfair” bill, SB 153, was recently signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson. To be able to recover those taxes, Farmington will have to pass a “use tax” to receive reimbursed from the state.
Addressing the subject of the proposed use tax, Beavers said an ever-increasing percentage of the nation's economy is moving to the internet.
“We have to restructure how we pay for things," he said. "As more and more sales move online, we have to put this [use tax] in place. It will begin the process of changing the way we collect revenue for the city.
“Commerce is changing, the way that commerce is being transacted is changing, and we have to change tax collection policy,” Beavers said. “They’re being changed in different ways. Farmington has had a 2% rate for many years, one of the lowest in the region. Many cities, because they’ve lost sales tax revenue because of the shift in commerce — people buying more stuff online — have had to increase their local sales taxes just to provide essential services: police, fire, parks, all those things are paid for by sales taxes. Farmington has had sufficient growth that we’ve avoided doing that.
Beavers said that Farmington is missing out on tax revenue estimated at about $120,000 per year.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com