Farmington residents to vote on two issues Tuesday

“A lot of things have changed for us. We have qualifications that people have to meet to be hired. We used to be able to find those people locally, they lived in our community. Over the past 5-10 years, we’ve had to continue to relax that standard on residency to find qualified people to work. Now we don’t have a residency requirement other than living in the state of Missouri. We’ve seen our staff continue to expand further and further out, which takes them longer to get here if we have to recall them.”

Being a full-time, paid employee department, Mecey has certain standards to maintain with state and federal regulations. As part of the potential new tax, the department is looking at hiring eight new full-time firefighters.

“We have standards to meet for the amount of people turned out for a fire in a specific amount of time,” he said. “We also have standards to meet on our response. Because we have paid staff, if you have some paid staff or all paid staff, it all falls into the same category, which is a requirement of being able to show up for 90% of the calls within four minutes. We got to the point where we weren’t meeting that, we added the truck on for five days a week, now with the community growing and call volume expanding, we’ve gotten outside of that.