Farmington residents voice concern over rezoning

Local residents turned out in opposition to a rezoning proposal Thursday evening at the Farmington City Council regular session held at Long Memorial Hall.

A public hearing and first reading was held on an ordinance rezoning 609 N. A Street, located behind Domino’s Pizza, from "residential" to "general commercial."

Development Services Director Tim Porter noted that the planning and zoning commission gave an unfavorable recommendation on the proposed zoning change. He explained that the pastor of the Memorial United Methodist Church and some local residents were at the earlier meeting to express their opposition. The commission voted unanimously to oppose the change.

One local resident was at the council meeting to again express her opposition to the rezoning.

“Next to Columbia Street, this is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Farmington,” she said. “It is used by a lot of people to bike, to walk, to run. Of course it’s a school zone, so we get lots of children to cross that street. I also want to remind the council people, there have been two properties, first Car Mart, the residents showed up and the residents were promised there would be no more commercial in that neighborhood. Then there was Domino’s, again we were promised no more commercial development.