Farmington says no to utility vehicles on city roadways

“I share a lot of those issues,” he said. “I went in search of folks to speak about this.

"I felt like it was something we needed to bring to a formal vote for the city. It appears that it’s not going to pass. I think at this point it is something given Farmington’s unique situation. Where we are located … I think that puts us in a very odd situation, but I did want to bring it forward and I think it was worth a vote. I will be voting no, but I still think we should have done it at this level.”

Josh Harris of Midwest Sports Center was in attendance at the meeting. A leading proponent of legalizing the use of utility vehicles on Farmington’s streets, he expressed disappointment at the result.

“They’re looking out for the best interests of the city,” he said. “I think that maybe the people need to talk to their councilman and see if they need to sway their decision.

"Every other town does it. It’s not that big of a deal, it’s just aggravating. Fifteen hundred people have signed a petition. I think they’re trying to do what’s best for the city, I truly do. But, I think they’re just kind of closed-minded about it.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

