Farmington says no to utility vehicles on city roadways

In a unanimous vote, the Farmington City Council opposed the adoption of an ordinance for the use of utility vehicles on city streets.
The proposed ordinance would have allowed the use of all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles and golf carts with regulations to be applied.
During the vote, Councilor Chris Morrison stated his concerns on opposing the use of the vehicles and why he was voting no on the measure.
“I think it would be great to drive golf carts, utility vehicles, whatever in town, I would enjoy it,” he said. “But, I think from the city’s perspective we have a few issues to keep in mind.
"The liability aspect we have all discussed, I think this is something that should start at a state level, just like the scooters. I know they may be safer than scooters, but scooters are allowed by state statute. On the insurance, I think there’s some liability concerns on just the way these things are insured as agricultural and recreational versus private passenger when it comes to things like bodily injury.”
Councilor Chad Follis of the Public Safety Committee sponsored the legislation. He did vote no on the issue, although he was also not necessarily opposed to the eventual use of the vehicles on city streets. He also mentioned the problem of utility vehicles needing to go through Farmington city limits to access some of St. Joe State Park.
“I share a lot of those issues,” he said. “I went in search of folks to speak about this.
"I felt like it was something we needed to bring to a formal vote for the city. It appears that it’s not going to pass. I think at this point it is something given Farmington’s unique situation. Where we are located … I think that puts us in a very odd situation, but I did want to bring it forward and I think it was worth a vote. I will be voting no, but I still think we should have done it at this level.”
Josh Harris of Midwest Sports Center was in attendance at the meeting. A leading proponent of legalizing the use of utility vehicles on Farmington’s streets, he expressed disappointment at the result.
“They’re looking out for the best interests of the city,” he said. “I think that maybe the people need to talk to their councilman and see if they need to sway their decision.
"Every other town does it. It’s not that big of a deal, it’s just aggravating. Fifteen hundred people have signed a petition. I think they’re trying to do what’s best for the city, I truly do. But, I think they’re just kind of closed-minded about it.”
