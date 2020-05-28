Farmington seeks tax extensions

The city of Farmington has two tax rate extensions placed on the June 2 ballot.
City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that each of these are a 1/4-cent tax extension that will not raise the current tax rate.
“One is our transportation tax, which is the fund that pays for our street and sidewalk improvements,” he said. “Occasionally a piece of it is applied to our matching grants for airport improvements.
"It generates approximately $1.1 million a year. Aside from any transfers to a Tax Increment Financing District or something, 100% of that money is applied toward road and street improvements. We don’t pay any salaries from it. It all goes just to perform work on our streets and our sidewalks.
“The second is the parks and recreation and stormwater tax. It seems like an odd combination, but that’s the way it’s provided for in the statute. About 60% of that money is applied to our parks and recreations department to pay for operations and improvements in our parks department. The remainder of it pays for stormwater improvements around town, which may include curbs and gutters and stormwater systems under streets that we are improving.”
According to Beavers, these taxes were first put in place in 2011. They were approved by the voters on the same ballot, with the beginning deferred until October 2012. These taxes don’t expire until Sept. 30, 2022.
“But we would ask the voters' support in extending them so we can be doing some forward-planning road projects and other things,” he said. “I think it’s important for folks to know that this a continuation of existing taxes, it is not an increase in our sales tax rate. Farmington’s sales tax rate with these two taxes in place is 2%, which is as low as any other community in the area.”
Beavers stressed the importance of the two taxes.
“Without the transportation sales tax, our road improvement work in Farmington is effectively going to come to an end,” he said. “Our stormwater work is going to come to a stop. These are the funding sources that provide for the improvements.
“I think if folks drive around Farmington for the most part, we have a bad street here, and a problem here and there we have to fix, we realize that. But our overall road conditions and sidewalk conditions are getting better every year. I think everyone in town wants to pull into town and know that roads are well-maintained and taken care of. The same is true with our parks and stormwater systems.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.