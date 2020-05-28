Farmington seeks tax extensions

“But we would ask the voters' support in extending them so we can be doing some forward-planning road projects and other things,” he said. “I think it’s important for folks to know that this a continuation of existing taxes, it is not an increase in our sales tax rate. Farmington’s sales tax rate with these two taxes in place is 2%, which is as low as any other community in the area.”

Beavers stressed the importance of the two taxes.

“Without the transportation sales tax, our road improvement work in Farmington is effectively going to come to an end,” he said. “Our stormwater work is going to come to a stop. These are the funding sources that provide for the improvements.

“I think if folks drive around Farmington for the most part, we have a bad street here, and a problem here and there we have to fix, we realize that. But our overall road conditions and sidewalk conditions are getting better every year. I think everyone in town wants to pull into town and know that roads are well-maintained and taken care of. The same is true with our parks and stormwater systems.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.