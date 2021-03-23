Farmington Spring Cleanup dates set

The city of Farmington has released its April Spring Cleanup Week information.

In a press release, Larry Lacy, public works director, stated that city crews will begin at 7:30 a.m. each morning. Items must be in containers at the curb or in the alley.

The city will not take anything the residents trash service takes such as trash bags, cardboard boxes, or items in garbage cans. No leaves, limbs, brush, lumber, shingles, siding or construction waste products will be picked up. Nothing will be taken that is larger than two men can handle. Appliances must have compressors removed.

If the city is unable to complete a ward in a single day, it will be finished the following day. Residents are urged to check what ward they are in and have to leave all rubbish by the curb on that specified morning, no later than 7:30 a.m. There will be no call-back.

Tires may be taken to the Street Department at 210 Industrial Drive on April 9 for a fee of $2.50 per tire, $3.50 if mounted on a wheel. The city will only accept passenger car and light truck (pickup) tires.

Pickup is Ward 1: Pickup April 5; Ward 2: Pickup April 6; Ward 3: Pickup April 7; and Ward 4: Pickup April 8.

