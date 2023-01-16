Farmington weighs 3% 'pot' tax

A 3% city tax on recreational marijuana purchased within Farmington’s city limits is under consideration by the city council after the subject was brought up by City Administrator Greg Beavers at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Missouri’s new marijuana law went into effect in December, making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state.

Beavers informed the council that if the city wants a proposed tax to appear on the April 4 ballot, the final decision will need to be made no later than at the next January council meeting.

“If you’re going to put it on the ballot for April — I circulated some information to the Administration Services Committee — you will have to approve the first and second reading about the ballot measure on the 23rd because the final certification date for the April election is on the 24th. So, if it’s something that you all want to talk about, we’ll have to…”

Mayor Larry Forsythe interjected, saying, “Can we talk about it real quick?”

Beavers replied, “It’s your call. I just brought it up…

Forsythe said, “It’s 3% to general fund is what you’re talking about, right?”

The mayor asked the councilors if they wanted to put the marijuana tax on the ballot. The consensus of the council was that it favored the idea of a sales tax, but one of the councilors gave his opinion that if the city was going to seek to add a tax to the sale of recreational marijuana, the money collected should be used for a specific and stated purpose.

“If we’re just taxing to tax it, but do we have an idea of what we’re going to use it for?” he asked.

Ward 4 Councilor Vanessa Pegram said, “Well, Greg [Beavers] had suggested a few things before. Were you a part of that conversation?”

Beavers explained that the city is unaware of how much money will be generated by a 3% recreational marijuana tax.

“We really just don’t have a clue,” he said. “The state has a 6% on it. If you stack all the taxes that’s on recreational marijuana, it’s over 20%. You’ve got 6% state, 3% county they’re putting it on the ballot, 3% from the city, and then it’s subject also to the regular sales tax. Right? That stacks on top of it. If you take what the state says they’re going to generate from theirs and you just distribute it evenly across the state of Missouri — which isn’t accurate — but, anyway, $50,000 a year. If you talk to the local distributors on what they think it’s going to do, they say it’s going to be quite a bit more than that.”

“How you can construct ballot language is quite specific,” he said. “You just gonna put it on the ballot that it’s going into general fund, but there are going to be societal issues in every community that are going to result from more availability of marijuana. The school is very concerned about some of their operations. They struggle with that with vaping, vape pens and everything that goes on with that — possession — inside the school to begin with. We’ll have to retire a drug dog. We had to put one down a couple of months ago because of a health reason, but we’re going to have to resource some drug dogs that are not trained to hit on marijuana.”

Pegram asked, “So, is that what you want to target [the tax revenue] for? You know, I’m open to that.”

Beavers replied, “No, this is just my personal thinking on it. Was that, if you’re going to introduce something — a new product in the market, and it’s going to cause problems — if you’re going to tax that product, apply it to the problem it’s causing. I just kinda think that. I was talking to [Superintendent] Matt Ruble at the school. [Director of Development Services Tim Porter] had spoken with [Dr. Ashley Krause, associate superintendent] at a planning and zoning meeting. They are really concerned. They would like to have more drug interdiction and counseling services and things within the school to address those problems — provided they have a revenue stream to put those people in place.”

After further discussion, the council asked Beavers to bring a resolution regarding the placement of a 3% tax on recreational marijuana to the next meeting for a first and second reading. As the discussion ended, there were still differing views among the councilors about whether or not to have a specific purpose for the generated tax funds or leave it open for them and future councils to decide for themselves how the money could best be used. Beavers also informed the council that the outlets that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana in the city are still being determined.

Following a lengthy discussion by the councilors, a request made by Gabe Crawford to receive a special use permit to build a four-baseball field private sports complex at 545 Wallace Road was postponed until the council’s Jan. 23 meeting. Crawford was asked to provide a more detailed site plan for the project addressing council concerns about traffic, parking, lighting and fencing issues.

A moment of silence was led by Mayor Forsythe in memory of former city councilor Tom Joyce who died Dec. 24 at the age of 77.

During the Public Safety Committee report, Lt. Larry Lacey was congratulated on his promotion to police captain.

The council approved the city vacating a 30-foot right-of-way at 480 Butterfield Drive, located at the Butterfield Gardens Adult Community and an amendment to a planned unit development at Windsor Lane and Pine Street.

The council also approved a final record plat at 150 Veterans Drive, where an area for food trucks to gather and conduct business is planned. The property is adjacent to VFW Post 5896, 814 E Karsch Blvd.