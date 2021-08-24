 Skip to main content
Farmington well 17 shows high manganese level
Farmington well 17 shows high manganese level

Farmington well 17 shows high manganese level

A statement was issued Tuesday by the Farmington Public Works Department regarding high levels of manganese found in the city's well 17, which supplies water to the industrial park area around Progress Road. The well has been taken offline until the manganese level is lowered.

The Farmington Public Works Department issued a statement Tuesday regarding manganese in well 17, which supplies water to the industrial park area around Progress Road in the southwest corner of Farmington on Overall Road.

"As soon as city staff became aware of the high test results, well 17 was taken offline," said Public Works Director Larry Lacy. "The well will remain offline until adequate test results have shown the water from well 17 to be consistently safe."

A public notice accompanying Lacy's statement, said manganese is a naturally occurring element found in rocks, soil, water and air. It is commonly found in foods such as nuts, legumes, seeds, grains, and green leafy vegetables. It is also found in drinking water.

Manganese is an essential nutrient and drinking water concentrations above the lifetime Health Advisory (HA) are not necessarily harmful to a majority of the population.

According to Lacy, early last month Well 17 was acid-treated to remove an iron bacterium. The well was flushed until the water was clear and was then put back online. On July 13, annual testing of the well was performed, and it passed all of the tests conducted except those for manganese and toluene.

The level of toluene was below the maximum containment level and is not considered to be a health threat. The Department of Natural Resources considers the water safe to drink.

For more information, contact the Farmington Public Works Department at 573-218-8266

