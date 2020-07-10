FFD earns ISO 3 rating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Farmington recently completed an evaluation by Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) to determine the Public Protection Classification grade assigned to the community. Its new and improved ISO 3 rating places the community in the top 14% of communities in the United States in relation to the fire department's ability to respond to structural fires.

Farmington was previously rated ISO 4 in 2000, when its rating improved from ISO 6.

"We are proud to accomplish this long-term goal of lowering our community public protection classification from a class 4/4X to a class 3/3X effective Oct. 1, 2020," said Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey. "The public protection classification of a community plays an important role in the underwriting process of most insurance companies and directly impacts premium rates paid in our community.

"In addition to the community benefit from lowered public protection classifications as it relates to insurance premiums, ISO is a good self-assessment tool that is utilized as a benchmark for planning, budgeting and justifying improvements for the fire department, water department and emergency communications organization.