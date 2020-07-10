FFD earns ISO 3 rating

The city of Farmington recently completed an evaluation by Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO) to determine the Public Protection Classification grade assigned to the community. Its new and improved ISO 3 rating places the community in the top 14% of communities in the United States in relation to the fire department's ability to respond to structural fires.
Farmington was previously rated ISO 4 in 2000, when its rating improved from ISO 6.
"We are proud to accomplish this long-term goal of lowering our community public protection classification from a class 4/4X to a class 3/3X effective Oct. 1, 2020," said Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey. "The public protection classification of a community plays an important role in the underwriting process of most insurance companies and directly impacts premium rates paid in our community.
"In addition to the community benefit from lowered public protection classifications as it relates to insurance premiums, ISO is a good self-assessment tool that is utilized as a benchmark for planning, budgeting and justifying improvements for the fire department, water department and emergency communications organization.
"This independent, third-party evaluator, allows our organizations to assess the impact of changes made, test their efficiency and abilities to respond to structural fires, and provides a comparative benchmark to other organizations within their same discipline. Without the continued support of city administration, our elected officials, and our community, we could have never have achieved this goal of our new lowered public protection classification rating."
ISO collects and evaluates information from communities on their structure fire suppression capabilities. The data is analyzed using a Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) and a Public Protection Classification (PPC) grade is assigned to the community.
The PPC grade evaluates:
• Needed Fire Flows, which are representative building locations used to determine the theoretical amount of water necessary for fire suppression.
• Emergency Communication, including emergency reporting, telecommunications and dispatching systems.
• Fire Department, including equipment, staffing, training, geographic distribution of fire companies, operational considerations, and community risk reduction.
• Water Supply, including inspection and flow testing of hydrants, alternative water supply operations, and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the amount needed to suppress fires up to 3,500 gpm.
The ISO PPC assigned to a community plays an important role in the underwriting process by insurance companies and is used as part of the decision making process regarding prices for personal and commercial property insurance.
