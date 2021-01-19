Filing ends for April election

Leadington

Mayor Joe Davis' two-year seat is open and he has filed for reelection. There are also three aldermen seats open, a one-year term and two two-year terms. Steve Kinsey and Gregg Skaggs currently hold two of those seats. The third is open.

Leadwood

Mayor David Henry's two-year seat is open for filing, since he has resigned citing health issues. Two-year terms for seats held by Ward 1 Alderman Charlie Lewis and Ward 2 Alderman John Vickers are also on the ballot. Vickers is being challenged by Cindy Davis. Lewis has refiled and is unopposed. Ed Austin and Dennis Parks have filed for mayor.

Park Hills

Mayor Daniel Naucke’s four-year term is ending. David Easter, Larry LaChance, Gene Fritsche, and John Clark have filed to run for mayor.

There are also four council seats open: Ward 1 currently held by Alan Coleman, Ward 2 held by Larry LaChance, Ward 3 currently vacant, and Ward 4 held by Donna Dettmer. Council members are elected to two-year terms. Dettmer has filed for re-election to her Ward 4 seat.