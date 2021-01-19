Filing ends for April election

Races have formed for the April election in local communities. Tuesday marked the last day for a candidate to file for the April election.
Bismarck
There are two positions open on the Board of Aldermen, a seat for Ward 1 and another for Ward 2. Members of the board are elected to serve two-year terms. Sioux Young holds the Ward 1 position and Amy Wiley represents Ward 2. Wiley has filed for re-election to her Ward 2 seat.
Bonne Terre
Two-year terms in Ward 1 and Ward 3 are open. Those seats are held by Bruce Pratte and Erik Schonhardt, respectively, who both refiled. Schonhardt will be challenged by Donny Hawkins. Pratte will be challenged by Harold Morgan.
Desloge
Mayor David Kater has been elected to the St. Francois County Commission, so his seat is open. Alderman David Shaw, Tina Kater, and Renee Sadler have filed to run.
For the Board of Aldermen, two-year term seats are open in Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. The seats are currently held by Shaw, Chris Gremminger and Jerry Hulsey, respectively. John Wigger has filed in Ward 1, Kelly Farkas in Ward 2, and Hulsey and Terry Cole in Ward 3.
Farmington
Filing for mayor, a four-year term, are incumbent Larry D. Forsythe and Charles Lewis. Filing for open seats on the city council are Ward 1 councilman, two-year term, David L. Kennedy, appointed; Ward 2 councilman, two-year term, Chad C. Follis, appointed; Ward 2 councilman, one-year term, Harry H. Peterson III, appointed; Ward 3 councilman, two-year term, Wayne Linnenbringer; Ward 4 councilman, two-year term, Vanessa Pegram, incumbent; and Ward 4 councilman, one-year term, Keli Keutzer, appointed.
Fredericktown
The Fredericktown City Council has three open seats with two-year terms, Alderman Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3. Incumbents Rick Polete, Paul Brown and Kevin Jones all filed for reelection.
Madison County Hospital Board has one seat open for a five-year term. Denny Ward has filed.
Madison County Ambulance Board has two open seats with three-year terms in District 3 Castor Precinct and District 6, Ward 3. Chad Denman filed in the District 3 Castor Precinct. Martha M. McGraw filed in District 6 Ward 3.
Madison County Health Department Board has three open seats with four-year terms. Kathy Stearley, Joalyn McKenney, and Darren Ellis have filed.
Iron Mountain Lake
Edward T. Harr Jr. has filed for the Ward 3 seat.
Leadington
Mayor Joe Davis' two-year seat is open and he has filed for reelection. There are also three aldermen seats open, a one-year term and two two-year terms. Steve Kinsey and Gregg Skaggs currently hold two of those seats. The third is open.
Leadwood
Mayor David Henry's two-year seat is open for filing, since he has resigned citing health issues. Two-year terms for seats held by Ward 1 Alderman Charlie Lewis and Ward 2 Alderman John Vickers are also on the ballot. Vickers is being challenged by Cindy Davis. Lewis has refiled and is unopposed. Ed Austin and Dennis Parks have filed for mayor.
Park Hills
Mayor Daniel Naucke’s four-year term is ending. David Easter, Larry LaChance, Gene Fritsche, and John Clark have filed to run for mayor.
There are also four council seats open: Ward 1 currently held by Alan Coleman, Ward 2 held by Larry LaChance, Ward 3 currently vacant, and Ward 4 held by Donna Dettmer. Council members are elected to two-year terms. Dettmer has filed for re-election to her Ward 4 seat.
Colemen has filed for re-election to his Ward 1 position, while Jody Adams has also filed for election to represent Ward 1. Cindi Penberthy and Theresa Naucke have filed for election to serve Ward 3 on the council. Brian Whitfield and John Reeves have filed for election to represent Ward 2.
Bismarck Schools
Two three-year term seats on the board are open. Incumbents Aaron Radford and Melinda Dugal have filed for reelection.
Central Schools
There are two Central School Board positions up for election this year. The two incumbents, Ronnie Calvird and David Kennard, have filed for re-election. Shawn Geile has also filed for election to the school board.
Farmington Schools
Two three-year terms are on the ballot. The seats are currently held by Dolores Howard and Kurt Bauche. Both incumbents have filed for reelection.
Fredericktown Schools
The Fredericktown School Board has two seats open with three-year terms. Incumbents Richard Allgier and Xandra Sonderman have filed for reelection.
North County Schools
Three-year terms for two seats on the school board will be open. The seats are held by David Mallow and David Bahr, who have both re-filed. They will be challenged by Adam Froidl and Raven Larkin.
West County Schools
Two three-year terms are open. Chris Briley and Tyson Wilkins have filed for reelection.
Mineral Area College
Board of Trustees seats in Sub-District 1 and Sub-District 2 are open. Scott Sikes and Lisa Umfleet have filed for reelection.
St. Francois County 911 Board
District 1 has two, four-year terms up for election. They're currently held by Ginger Taylor, who has refiled, and Todd Mecey, who has not refiled. Timmeray Porter has filed for election to District 1. District 2 also has two, four-year terms up for election. The seats are held by Kenny Wakefield and David Pratte. Pratte has filed for reelection, as well as Bill Stegall and Kegan Gravett.
St. Francois County Health Center Board
Sherry Cauley, Jack Poston and Victoria Damba have four-year terms expiring. Cauley did not refile. Poston and Damba have refiled. Also filing are Debbie Hoehn, Jennifer Crouch and Drew Wheatley.
Laura Rasnick has filed for the three-year unexpired term to which she was appointed, and she is being challenged by Sarah Jones LaBrot.
St. Francois County County Ambulance Board
Laura Moran and David Kater have three-year terms that are expiring. Kater re-filed for District 5. Moran did not file, but Mark Hedrick did. The race will not appear on the ballot.