Filing for April elections begins Dec. 7

While almost everyone is getting into the spirit of the upcoming holidays, few people might be giving much thought about voting in the April elections next year.

This year, there’s been a change in filing for positions in next April’s election. The time for filing has shortened by a number of days due to changes decreed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Previously, candidates for open seats in school boards, city councils and other boards used to file from early January into February. This year, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler says that filing for April elections starts Dec. 7 and ends on Dec. 28. He states that this creates some new conditions of which people need to be aware.

“The final date is before tax deadline,” he said. “When you file for these positions, you have to sign a form swearing that you’ve paid your taxes for the year. It used to not be an issue when filing was in January. I would suggest that people filing for these positions get their taxes paid first so they are not lying.”

Engler also noted that some agencies, such as school administrations, that take the filings have to be open those last two days of that week when they are normally closed for the end of the year.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

