 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Filing for April elections begins Dec. 7

Filing for April Elections

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler warns that filing for April 2022 Elections will only be from Dec. 7-28 this year.

 Mark Marberry

While almost everyone is getting into the spirit of the upcoming holidays, few people might be giving much thought about voting in the April elections next year.

This year, there’s been a change in filing for positions in next April’s election. The time for filing has shortened by a number of days due to changes decreed by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Previously, candidates for open seats in school boards, city councils and other boards used to file from early January into February. This year, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler says that filing for April elections starts Dec. 7 and ends on Dec. 28. He states that this creates some new conditions of which people need to be aware.

“The final date is before tax deadline,” he said. “When you file for these positions, you have to sign a form swearing that you’ve paid your taxes for the year. It used to not be an issue when filing was in January. I would suggest that people filing for these positions get their taxes paid first so they are not lying.”

Engler also noted that some agencies, such as school administrations, that take the filings have to be open those last two days of that week when they are normally closed for the end of the year.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commission approves bid

Commission approves bid

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief meeting Tuesday morning after deciding to table one of two items on the agenda.

Leadington to pursue ballot issue

Leadington to pursue ballot issue

The Leadington Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night agreed to place on the April 5 ballot an initiative that would roll over the city’s sales ta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News