Filings begin for April election

Filing began Tuesday for the April 4 general municipal election.

Filing ends Dec. 27, and the final certification date is Jan. 24. The last day to register to vote on the April 4 Election Day is March 8.

City boards

Bismarck Board of Aldermen

Two wards are up for the election. Ward 1 and Ward 2 are both two-year terms. Currently, Dan Smith has filed for Ward 1.

Bonne Terre City Council

As of Wednesday evening, Wards 1 and 3 are open for two-year terms and their respective aldermen, Bruce Pratte and Ryan McClure, have yet to file for re-election. Mayor Erik Schonhardt has filed for the one-year term to finish out the second half of a two-year term left open this past spring by former mayor Brandon Hubbard. Hubbard resigned after moving outside of city limits, and residency is a qualification for service. Raymond Stotler has filed to run for Ward 1.

Desloge Board of Aldermen

Wards 1, 2, and 3 and the position of mayor are up for the April election day. All four positions are two-year terms. Aldermen John Wigger, Kelly Farkas, Travis Crews, and current mayor David Shaw have all filed.

Farmington City Council

Councilors from all four wards are up for reelection on their two-year terms. Ward II and III Councilors Chad Follis and Wayne Linnenbringer have filed for reelection. Ward I Councilor David Kennedy and Ward IV Councilor Vanessa Pegram's terms will also be ending.

Leadington Board of Aldermen

Two wards and the mayor are up for this coming election. All three are two-years terms.

Leadwood Board of Aldermen

Except for Ward 1 Alderman Aaron Penberthy, the three other aldermen and the mayor are up for re-election. As of Wednesday evening, no incumbents had filed. Each ward has two aldermen.

Ward 1's other office, currently filled by Charlie Lewis, is a two-year term, as is Ward 2 Alderman John Vickers' seat. The other Ward 2 office is a one-year term, with Anna Woods currently serving to fill out the other reminder of the first-year term left open when Sheila Wisdom resigned.

Mayor Ed Austin's seat will be on the ballot for a two-year term.

Wednesday evening, Richard "Dickie" Davis, who was fired from his Street Department position earlier this year, filed in hopes of representing Ward 2.

Park Hills City Council

In Park Hills, there will be four city council openings — one for each ward — as well as a mayoral seat up for election. Council terms expiring this election cycle include Ward 1 Councilman Alan Coleman; Ward 2 Councilman Brian Whitfield; Ward 2 Councilwoman Spring Gray, appointed in July to fill a vacancy; Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindi Penberthy; and Ward 4 Councilwoman Donna Dettmer. Council members are elected to two-year terms, with one council seat in each of the city's four wards up for election each year.

The first day of filings in Park Hills included Ward 1's Coleman filing for re-election, David Easter seeking election to represent Ward 2; and Councilwoman Dettmer filing for re-election to her Ward 4 seat. Mayor Stacey Easter, who has held her position since June following former Mayor John Clark's exit, has filed for re-election as the city's mayor for a full four-year term.

School Districts

Bismarck Board of Education

Three seats with three-year terms are open. Current board members Mark Hedrick and Sally Colwell have filed for the election.

Central School District

In the Central School District, three seats are up for election to three-year terms on the district's Board of Education. Dennis Norris, Diann Bess, and Dena Hart currently hold the three expiring positions. Both Norris and Bess filed for re-election on Tuesday.

Farmington School Board

Incumbents Angela Hahn, Jerry Freeman and Howard Hoehn have filed for reelection for their three year terms and Duane Hampton has filed as challenger.

North County School District

Three seats with three-year terms are up for election. Board members Julie Pratte, Stacy Wilfong and Alan Gremminger have filed to keep their positions.

West County Board of Education

Three three-year term seats are up for election. Two people have filed, Tiffany Wright and Byron Pratt.

Mineral Area College Board of Trustees

Two trustee positions in Subdivision 2 with six-year terms are up for election. Two people have filed, incumbent Camille Nations and Scott Hammack.

St. Francois County 911 Board

Incumbent At Large Board Member Ron Bockenkamp has filed for reelection and James (Jebo) Bullock has filed for reelection for District 2. No one has filed for District 1 currently held by Mark Allen. All are four-year terms.

St. Francois County Ambulance District

No one has filed for the three-year terms for subdistricts 1 held by Tim Morgan and 4 held by Victoria Kemper.