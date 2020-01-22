Filing for the April election ended Tuesday with several contested races.
The last day to register to vote in the April 7 election is March 11.
Bismarck
The City of Bismarck has two board of alderman positions on the upcoming ballot along with the office of city collector and the position of mayor. Ward 1 incumbent Ryan Wallis has filed for reelection and will be running against Eugenia Steltzer for the seat. Appointed to the board in September, incumbent Lochie Counts has filed for reelection in Ward 2 and will be running against Dustin Garling. Current-Mayor J.T. Shy has filed for reelection and will be running unopposed. Mindy Cole has filed for election to the city collector's position which will be open as current City Collector Toba Welch's term is ending.
The Bismarck Fire Protection District has two six-year board terms held by Patricia Carl and Aaron Radford that are expiring. Valorie Smith and Crystal Gamblin have filed for those seats.
Bismarck School District
Three positions on the Bismarck School Board will be up for a vote in the coming election. Members of the board whose terms are expiring in the coming election cycle include Matt Dunn, Bill Skaggs Jr., and Brad Brown. All three incumbent board members have filed for reelection. Terry D. Skinner has also filed for election to the school board.
Bonne Terre
Two council positions and the mayoral seat were in play, with no challengers and all incumbents seeking reelection. Ward 2 and Ward 4 board positions are two-year terms, and will be occupied by Julie Williams Hahn and Andrea Richardson, respectively. Brandon Hubbard will be the mayor for another term.
Central School District
Three positions on the Central School Board will be up for a vote in the coming election. Members of the board whose terms are expiring in the coming election cycle include Mark McFarland, Dennis Norris, and Elaine Gordon. Incumbents Norris and McFarland have filed for reelection. Diann Bess and Dena Hart have filed.
Desloge
Three board of aldermen positions are open, and each are for a two-year term. The positions are for the aldermen of Ward I, II and III, and these positions are currently held by Deon Christopher, J.D. Hodge and Alvin Sutton, who filed. Running against Sutton for Ward 3 is Patty Cagle.
Farmington
Five city council positions are on the ballot. The two-year terms are Ward I incumbent Adam Parks, Ward II incumbent Dennis Robinson, Ward III incumbent Greg Hampton, Ward IV incumbent Tom Joyce. Ward II incumbent Edward Felker is up for a one-year unexpired term due to his appointment to replace the late John Crouch. Parks, Robinson, Joyce and Felker have filed for reelection. Chris Morrison has filed for Ward III.
There will be two tax issues on the ballot: a sales tax of one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) for 10 years, effective October 1, 2022, for transportation purposes and a sales tax of one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) for ten years, effective October 1, 2022, for the purpose of providing funding for stormwater control and local parks for the municipality.
Farmington School District
Three, three-year board positions are on the ballot. Incumbents Howard Hoehn, Angela Hahn and Jerry Freeman have all filed for reelection. Dylan R. Nicholson has also filed for election.
Fredericktown
In Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III for two-year terms. There will also be an election for mayor. Incumbent Harold Thomas filed in Ward I, Daytona Brown filed for Ward II, and incumbent Jim Miller and Joseph Saxon filed in Ward III. Incumbent Kelly Korokis filed for mayor.
The Fredericktown School District has three positions open on its board in this election. Three incumbent candidates have filed. They are Jennifer Hale, Kristen Starkey and Angie Souden.
Madison Medical Center has one position open on its board for a five-year term. Filing were Darren R. Ellis and Libby Wood.
For the Madison County Ambulance District, there are two open positions. Incumbents Henry Vincent and Phyllis McDowell have filed.
Iron Mountain Lake
Running for mayor (two-year term) are Charles Wiles, Matthew Shane French, and Chad Bailey. Incumbent Bill Terpering is running for Ward 1. Anthony Gray and Allen Grafton are running for Ward 2. Incumbent Edward Harr Jr. is running for a one-year term for Ward 3. Running for a two-year term for Ward 3 are Incumbent Jody Montgomery and David D. Manning.
Leadington
Joseph Davis has filed for mayor. Debbie Matthews and Cassie Schrum have filed for aldermen. A third alderman position is open.
Leadwood
The two-year terms of Ward 1 Alderwoman Anna Wood and Ward 2 Alderman Bill Resinger are up for re-election. Both are seeking another two-year term. Resinger will be challenged for Ward 2 by Randall Howard.
Leadwood Fire Protection District has two director seats on the ballot. Rick Lawson was appointed in 2018 to replace Matthew Peery and has filed to run for the two-year unexpired term. Incumbent Donald (Tooter) Hall has filed for reelection for his term that is expiring.
North County School District
Four school board positions are up for election or reelection. A one-year term held by resigned member Kasey Jenkins, who moved out of the district this fall, is up for grabs. David Bahr has filed for it. Three, three-year terms are also up for election and are currently held by Ted Eaton, Jerry Reed and Shane Claywell. Five have filed for the three seats: Julie Pratte, Jake Long, Stacy "Tiefenauer" Wilfong, Alan Gremminger and Stacey Leigh Kay.
Park Hills
In Park Hills, city council seats up for election this April include seats for Ward 1, currently held by Adam Bowers; Ward 2, currently held by David Easter; Ward 4, currently held by Steve Weinhold; and Ward 3, left vacant in November by Ed Hart after he moved to a residence outside of city limits.
Ginger Pizarro has filed for election in Ward 4 and Stacey Easter has filed in Ward 2.
Positions on the city council are two-year terms and one representative from each of the city's four wards is elected or reelected, each year.
West County School District
West County has four board position openings. Rocky Stevens and Chris Briley filed for a one-year term. Byron Pratt, Tiffany Wright and Andy Kearns filed for the other terms.
St. Francois County
St. Francois County Ambulance District has two directors whose three-year terms are expiring. Sub-District #1 currently held by Sonya Hampton and Sub-District #4 held by Stan Souden. Tim Morgan has filed for Sub-District #1 and Victoria E. Kemper has filed for Sub-District #4
St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees have two trustees, Sharon Carron and Jack Marler, whose four-year terms are expiring. Jason King and Tara R. Wadlow have filed.
