Filings close with races forming in SFC

Filings closed Tuesday for the August Primary election with a few races forming countywide.

St. Francois County

For Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Republican Harold Gallaher is seeking another term. Ryan Cooper has filed as a Libertarian.

For Prosecuting Attorney, incumbent Melissa Gilliam and Blake Dudley have filed on the Republican ticket.

For Recorder of Deeds, incumbent Republican Jay Graf and Libertarian Jacob Reagan Goff have filed.

Kristina Bone and Elaine Easter have filed as Republicans for Circuit Clerk.

For Associate Circuit Judge Division III, Republican Brice Sechrest has filed for election for the position to which he was recently appointed.

For Associate Circuit Judge Division IV, incumbent Pat King and Julie McCarver have filed as Republicans for the position.

Angie Usery has filed as a Republican for St. Francois County Collector.

For County Auditor, incumbent Republican Louie Seiberlich has filed.

For County Clerk, incumbent Republican Kevin Engler filed.

For the Republican Central Committeeman - Perry Township, Randy Hubbard and Mike Miller have filed.

For the Republican Central Committeeman - St. Francois Township, Ben Bradley, Chuck Dodson and Kyle Smith have filed.

In Madison County, the primary includes Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Prosecuting Attorney, Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Collector and Clerk of County Commission.

Daniel P. Fall filed in the Republican primary for associate judge.

Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins filed in the Republican primary for prosecutor.

For Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green and Jim Thompson have filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Circuit Clerk, incumbent Tenia Hermann filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Treasurer, incumbent Jessica D. Stevens filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Recorder of Deeds, incumbent Saundra Ivison filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Collector, Sarah B. Garcia filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Clerk of County Commission, incumbent Donal Firebaugh filed in the Democratic primary.

State filings

For the U.S. Senate seat, a number of candidates have filed for both parties. Republican candidates are Mark McCloskey, Eric Greitens, Hartford Tunnell, Deshon Porter, Dave Sims, Patrick A Lewis, Billy Long, Eric Schmitt, Vicky Hartzler, C.W. Gardner, Robert Allen, Dave Schatz, Bernie Mowinski, Dennis Lee Chilton, Kevin Schepers, Rickey Joiner, Robert Olson, Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr, Darrell Leon McClanahan III, Curtis D. Vaughn and Eric McElroy. Democratic candidates are Gena Ross, Lewis Rolen, Spencer Toder, Carla Coffee Wright, Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton, Josh Shipp, Clarence Taylor, Pat Kelly, Tudy Busch Valentine, Ronald William Harris and Jewel Kelly. Libertarian Candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Candidate Paul Venable have also filed.

For U.S. Rep. District 8, two Republicans have filed, Jacob Turner and incumbent Jason Smith. Randi McCallian has filed as Democrat and Jim Higgins as Libertarian.

For State Rep. District 115, incumbent Republican Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway has filed for reelection and Barbara Marco has filed as a Democrat.

Incumbent State Representatives Dale Wright, Mike Henderson, Chris Dinkins and Rick Francis have filed for their respective districts with no opposition.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

