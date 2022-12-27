Filings end for April election, some races form

Filing for the April 4 general municipal election ended Tuesday evening. It had started Dec. 6.

The final certification date is Jan. 24. The last day to register to vote on the April 4 Election Day is March 8.

CITY BOARDS

Bismarck Board of Aldermen

Both Wards 1 and 2 have a seat up for the April election. Both are two-year terms. Currently, Dan Smith has filed for Ward 1. No one has filed for Ward 2.

Bonne Terre City Council

City residents won’t have to decide on their leadership at the polls in April. Wards 1 and 3 were open for two-year terms. Ward 3 Alderman Ryan McClure filed to retain his seat, and while Ward 1 Alderman Bruce Pratte chose not to run for office again, Raymond Stotler will take his position, running unopposed as well. Mayor Erik Schonhardt is also running unopposed to fill out the one-year term to finish out the second half of a two-year term left open this past spring by former mayor Brandon Hubbard’s resignation.

Desloge Board of Aldermen

Four seats are up for election in April. Three people have filed for mayor, incumbent David Shaw, Andrew Laster, and Peter Pasternak. Incumbent Ward 1 Alderman John Wigger has filed, as well as incumbent Ward 2 Alderwoman Kelly Farkas. Two people have filed for Ward 3, Travis Crews and Russell Kester. All positions are two-year terms.

Farmington City Council

All four wards on the Farmington City Council have one opening each for full two-year terms. Ward I Councilor David Kennedy and Ward III Councilors Chad Follis and Wayne Linnenbringer have filed for reelection. No one has filed for the two open two-year terms on Ward II and Ward IV.

Leadington Board of Aldermen

Three seats are up for election in April. Current mayor Joe Davis has filed for mayor again. Aldermen Greg Dickinson and Steve Kinsey have all filed to stay as aldermen. Andrew Young also filed.

Leadwood Board of Aldermen

Leadwood city residents will have some choices to make in April’s election. Except for Ward 1 Alderman Aaron Penberthy, seats for the three other aldermen and the mayor were up for re-election. Until Tuesday morning, no incumbents had filed to retain their seat. By the end of the filing on Tuesday, all the incumbents had filed — even Penberthy.

Mayor Ed Austin refiled Tuesday to retain his seat for another two years, which will be challenged by Ward 1 Alderman Penberthy, and resident Robert Crump.

Each ward has two aldermen. Ward 1's other office, currently filled by Charlie Lewis, is a two-year term. Lewis filed for re-election, and will be challenged by Anna Woods, who just recently stepped down as a Ward 2 alderwoman when her residency was called into question.

Ward 2 Alderman John Vickers filed Tuesday to keep his seat for another two years, and his name will appear after that of Richard “Dickie” Davis, a former Street Department worker who was recently let go. The other Ward 2 office was the one-year term for which Anna Woods was sitting before she resigned for the residency requirements. Garrett K. Evans is running unopposed to fill out the remaining year of that term.

Park Hills City Council

Council terms expiring this election cycle include Ward 1 Councilman Alan Coleman; Ward 2 Councilman Brian Whitfield; Ward 2 Councilwoman Spring Gray, appointed in July to fill a vacancy; Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindi Penberthy; and Ward 4 Councilwoman Donna Dettmer. Those who have filed are Coleman, Ward 1; Gray and David Easter for the one-year term, Ward 2; Penberthy for Ward 3; and Dettmer for Ward 4. Filing for mayor are Mayor Stacey Easter, Gene Fritsche, and Larry LaChance. No one has filed for the two-year term for Ward 2.

COUNTY BOARDS

St. Francois County 911 Board

Filing for a four-year open position on the board is incumbent at-large board member Ron Bockenkamp; filing for a four-year term in District 2 are incumbent James (Jebo) Bullock and Steve Young; and filing for a four-year term in District 1 is Terry Luetkemeyer. No one has filed for the open District 1 position currently held by Mark Allen.

St. Francois County Ambulance District

Filing for the three-year term for Subdistrict 1 is incumbent Tim Morgan. Filing for Subdistrict 4 is incumbent Victoria Kemper.

Wolf Creek Fire Protection District

WCFPD has turned in to the county one filing it has received: Stephen Worley for a six-year term.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Bismarck Board of Education

In the Bismarck School District, three seats, all three-year terms, are up for election. Three current school board members have filed with those being Mark Hedrick, Sally Colwell, and Daniel Holifield. Michael Barton II, Tim Dreste, and Faron Henson have also filed.

Central School District

In the Central School District, three seats are up for election to three-year terms on the district's Board of Education. Dennis Norris, Diann Bess, and Dena Hart currently hold the three expiring positions. Both Norris and Bess filed for re-election. The superintendent's office could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for an update.

Farmington School Board

Incumbents Angela Hahn, Jerry Freeman and Howard Hoehn have filed for reelection for their three-year terms, and Duane Hampton and Jeffrey Owens have filed as challengers.

North County School District

District patrons will not have to make any decisions in April. Three seats with three-year terms are up for election. Board members Julie Pratte, Stacy Wilfong and Alan Gremminger have filed to keep their positions and are running unopposed.

West County Board of Education

In the West County School District, three three-year term seats are up for election. Alongside incumbent board members Tiffani Wright and Bryon Pratt, Dustin Shannon also filed.

Mineral Area College Board of Trustees

Two trustee positions in Subdivision 2 with six-year terms are up for election. Four people have filed for the two open positions. They are incumbent Camille Nations, Scott Hammack, Elizabeth Poston and Chris Hulsey.