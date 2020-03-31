Filings end for August primary

Tuesday was the last day in Missouri to file for offices for the August Primary Election which takes place Aug. 4.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is July 8.

Below are the county and state candidates who have filed for the primary election, which will determine which candidate represents their party in the Nov. 3 election.

In St. Francois County, several offices are open for elections this year.

For Associate Commission District 1, Republican incumbent Gay Wilkinson will face Jesse Rupp and Kary Buckley. There were no Democrat filings for the primary.

For Associate Commission District 2, Democrat Patrick Mullins will run unopposed. Steven Weinhold, David Kater and Greg Montgomery have filed for the Republican ticket. In November, Mullins will face the winner of the Republican race.

For County Assessor, Republican Eric Dugal will run unopposed.

For County Coroner, the Republican side consists of Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders. There were no Democrat filings.

For Public Administrator, Republican Gary Matheny will run unopposed.