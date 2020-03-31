Filings end for August primary

Tuesday was the last day in Missouri to file for offices for the August Primary Election which takes place Aug. 4.
The last day to register to vote in the primary is July 8.
Below are the county and state candidates who have filed for the primary election, which will determine which candidate represents their party in the Nov. 3 election.
In St. Francois County, several offices are open for elections this year.
For Associate Commission District 1, Republican incumbent Gay Wilkinson will face Jesse Rupp and Kary Buckley. There were no Democrat filings for the primary.
For Associate Commission District 2, Democrat Patrick Mullins will run unopposed. Steven Weinhold, David Kater and Greg Montgomery have filed for the Republican ticket. In November, Mullins will face the winner of the Republican race.
For County Assessor, Republican Eric Dugal will run unopposed.
For County Coroner, the Republican side consists of Jason Coplin and Dan Sanders. There were no Democrat filings.
For Public Administrator, Republican Gary Matheny will run unopposed.
For Sheriff, Dan Bullock and Ryan Miller have filed on the Republican side. There were no Democrats and Republican Don Ebner was withdrawn due to his death on Sunday.
For County Treasurer, Republican Parks Peterson will run unopposed.
The Democrat Central Committee has four filings. Charlene Asher filed for Committeewoman and Levi Asher for Committeeman for St. Francois Township. Joseph Stepney filed for Committeeman and Barbara Stepney for Committeewoman for Marion Township.
On the Republican side, Laura Smith filed for Committeewoman and Chuck Dodson for Committeeman for St. Francois Township. Sandra Gallaher filed for Committeewoman and Joshua Barrett for Committeeman for Liberty Township, and Cheri Henderson for Committeewoman and Keith Bannister for Committeeman for Randolph Township.
The Missouri Legislature will have several contests among party candidates.
For the 3rd District Senate seat, which was vacated in the fall by Gary Romine, Republican candidates Kent Scism, Joshua Barrett and Elaine Gannon, the 115th District representative who has reached her term limit, have all filed. No Democrats have filed.
For the 115th District State Representative seat, since incumbent Gannon has termed out, Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, Marvin Fricke, and Ryan Jones have filed as Republicans. A Democratic challenger, Cynthia D. Nugent, is unopposed in the primary.
For the 116th District State Representative seat, incumbent Dale Wright has filed on the Republican ticket, and will be challenged by Bryant Wolfin. No Democrats have filed for the office.
The 117th District State Representative seat has no party challengers for the Aug. 4 primary. Incumbent Mike Henderson, Republican, is slated to square off against Democratic candidate Tony Dorsett in the Nov. 3 election.
The 118th District Representative seat currently held by Mike McGirl, Republican, is unopposed on the ballot. No Democratic candidates have filed. The same is true for 144th District State Representative Chris Dinkins, also a Republican.
The 145th District Representative Rick Francis, incumbent, is unopposed on the Republican ticket. He will be challenged in November by Democratic candidate Mike Lindley, who is also unopposed in the primary.
In Madison County, the following candidates filed:
Madison County Sheriff: Incumbent Katy McCutcheon filed in the Democrat primary and Kyle Danback filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Commissioner I: Bill Rice, incumbent Tom Stephens, and Wade Parsley filed for in Republican primary.
Commissioner II: Incumbent Larry Kemp filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Assessor: Paula K. Francis filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Coroner: Incumbent Collin Follis filed in the Democrat primary. Larry Whitchurch has filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Treasurer: Incumbent Jessica Stevens filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Public Administrator: Incumbent Carol LaChance filed in the Republican primary.
Madison County Surveyor: Brian Wells has filed for surveyor in the Republican primary.
