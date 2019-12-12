While most people are thinking about the holiday seasons right now, there are some election issues for next year that need to be filed on this month.
St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler stressed that a big change has been made in county elections this year. The elections division for the county has been moved to the Weber Road Facility.
“If you filed to run for office here at the courthouse in the past, you don’t do that, you do that on Weber Road,” he said. “Absentee ballots will not be done here. The night of the elections, all of the ballots will go there. The results will be tabulated and released and announced there. With four elections coming up, people with absentee ballots will have to vote [those four different] times over on Weber Road.”
The Weber Road Facility is located at 1101 Weber Road Suite 302 on the northern edge of Farmington.
Filings for the April 7 General Municipal Election begin on Dec. 17 and end on Jan. 21.
The St. Francois County Health Board of Trustees has two trustee positions open.
The St. Francois County Ambulance Board of Directors—Sub-District #1 has one director position open.
The St. Francois County Ambulance Board of Directors—Sub-District #4 has one director position open.
Bismarck Fire Protection District Board of Directors has two director positions open.
You have free articles remaining.
Leadwood Fire Protection District Board of Directors has one director position open.
There are four elections on the calendar for Missouri next year. March 10 will be the Presidential Preference Primary; April 7 will be the General Municipal Election; Aug. 4 will be the Primary Election; and Nov. 3 will be the General Election.
Of concern to elections officials in St. Francois County is the shortage of poll workers and supervisors.
“We have to increase the size of our pool of election poll worker,” Engler said. “This is a process where we have to have poll workers to be able to run elections. You get paid $140 a day, and supervisors get $160. We don’t always assign people to the precinct they are in.”
Elections Deputy Clerk Jackie Jones listed the areas with severe shortages in polling officials.
“Leadington needs their Republican and Democrat supervisors, the workers we have do not want it,” she said. “Park Hills 4 has lost their Republican supervisor. Iron Mountain always needs workers.
“Anybody willing to be stand-by that could be called on a few minutes notice, even on election day. If they are on a stand-by list they get paid $50 just for being on that list.
For more information, contact the Elections Division at 573-454-2886 or coclerk@sfcgov.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.