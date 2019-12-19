Filing began Tuesday for the April 7 General Election Day as a few candidates for leadership positions in city halls and school boards threw their hats in the ring.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State's election calendar, filing ends Jan. 21, with the slate of candidates certified by Jan. 28. The last day to register to vote in the April 7 election is March 11.
Bismarck
No one filed for positions on the Bismarck Board of Aldermen on Tuesday.
The Bismarck Fire Protection District has two six-year board terms held by Patricia Carl and Aaron Radford that are expiring. No one had filed as of press time. .
Bismarck School District
Officials with the school district could not be reached Tuesday because of the snow day.
Bonne Terre
Two council positions and the mayoral seat will be in play. Ward 2 and Ward 4 board positions are two-year terms, and are currently occupied by Julie Williams Hahn and Andrea Richardson, respectively. Brandon Hubbard is the current mayor. No one filed Tuesday.
Central School District
Three positions on the Central School Board will be up for a vote in the coming election. Members of the board whose terms are expiring in the coming election cycle include Board Secretary Mark McFarland, Board Member Dennis Norris, and Board Treasurer Elaine Gordon.
McFarland and Norris plan to file for reelection in the coming days however, Gordon will not be seeking reelection as she intends to spend more time with family and do some traveling.
Desloge
Three board of aldermen positions are open, and each are for a two-year term. The positions are for the aldermen of Ward I, II and III, and these positions are currently held by Deon Christopher, J.D. Hodge and Alvin Sutton. As of press time, Hodge has filed for reelection.
Farmington
Five city council positions are on the ballot. The two-year terms are Ward I incumbent Adam Parks, Ward II incumbent Dennis Robinson, Ward III incumbent Greg Hampton, Ward IV incumbent Tom Joyce. Ward II incumbent Edward Felker is up for a one-year unexpired term due to his appointment to replace the late John Crouch. Parks, Joyce and Felker have filed for reelection.
There will be two tax issues on the ballot: a sales tax of one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) for ten (10) years, effective October 1, 2022, for transportation purposes and a sales tax of one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) for ten (10) years, effective October 1, 2022, for the purpose of providing funding for storm water control and local parks for the municipality.
Farmington School District
Three three-year board positions are on the ballot. Incumbents Howard Hoehn, Angela Hahn and Jerry Freeman have all filed for reelection.
Fredericktown
In Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III for two-year terms. Incumbents Harold Thomas in Ward I and Jim Miller in Ward III filed on Tuesday.
The Fredericktown School District has three positions open on its board in this election. Three candidates filed Tuesday. They are incumbents Jennifer Hale, Kristen Starkey and Angie Souden.
Madison County Medical Center has one position open on its board for a five-year term. As of Tuesday, one candidate has filed, Darren R. Ellis.
Iron Mountain Lake
There are five positions open. Four are aldermen positions and one position is for mayor. The positions for aldermen are for Ward I held by Bill Terpening, Ward II held by Rita Gebhardt and Ward III held by Ed Harr, and each of these positions are for a two-year term. There is a one-year term position for Ward III which is held by Jody Montgomery. The mayor position is for a two-year term and is currently held by Roger Stodgell. As of press time, Montgomery filed for reelection for a two-year term, Anthony Gray filed for Ward II and Charlie Wiles filed for mayor.
Leadington
There are three positions open in Leadington. Two are aldermen seats and one is for mayor. All positions are two-year terms. As of press time, Joe Davis filed for mayor and Cassie Schrum filed for her seat.
Leadwood
The two-year terms of Ward 1 Alderwoman Anna Wood and Ward 2 Alderman Bill Resinger are up for re-election. Resinger has re-filed to retain his seat. As of press time, Wood had not filed.
Leadwood Fire Protection District has two director seats on the ballot. Rick Lawson was appointed in 2018 to replace Matthew Peery and has filed to run for the two-year unexpired term. Donald Hall’s six-year term is expiring.
North County School District
Four school board positions are up for election or re-election. A one-year term held by resigned member Kasey Jenkins, who moved out of the district this fall, is up for grabs. Three three-year terms are also up for election and are currently held by Ted Eaton, Jerry Reed and Shane Claywell.
Update Dec. 19, 2019 Four citizens have filed for the three, three-year terms: Julie Pratte, Jake Long, Stacy (Tiefenauer) Wilfong and Alan Gremminger. No one has filed, as of yet, for the one-year term.
Park Hills
In Park Hills, city council seats up for election this April include seats for Ward 1, currently held by Adam Bowers; Ward 2, currently held by David Easter; Ward 4, currently held by Steve Weinhold; and Ward 3, left vacant in November by Ed Hart after he moved to a residence outside of city limits.
Positions on the city council are two-year terms and one representative from each of the city's four wards is elected or reelected, each year. As of Tuesday, Ward 2 incumbent Easter was the only candidate to file for a spot on the upcoming ballot.
West County School District
West County has four board position openings. One position is for a one-year term. The person winning this position will run again in April of 2021 for a new three-year seat. There are three additional three-year seats available. These seats are currently held by Tiffany Wright, Rocky Stevens, and Andy Kearns. As of press time, no one has filed for these positions due to applications not being accepted on inclement weather days.
St. Francois County
St. Francois County Ambulance District has two directors whose three-year terms are expiring. Sub-District #1 currently held by Sonya Hampton and Sub-District #2 held by Stan Souden. No one had filed as of press time.
St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees have two trustees, Sharon Carron and Jack Marler, whose four-year terms are expiring. Jason King has filed for one of the seats.
