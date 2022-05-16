Fire Chief Mecey gives his annual report

In his annual report to the city council, Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey presented relevant statistics about his department for the year 2021 in comparison to the stats for 2020.

“There was a total of 2,832 incidents in 2021, making a five-year average of 2,701,” he said. Looking at 2020, with 1,781 calls. It started in March of that year due to the restrictions of COVID, which primarily affected EMS, but also affected some of our response to service calls as well.

"In 2021, those COVID restrictions rolled over until the end of April, so starting in May of 2021, we went back to full, normal operations. My expectation is that we’ll — based on the numbers we’re seeing this year, in an average year — we’re going to end up back around that 3,500 number.

Mecey then went over a comparison of 2020 and 2021 in incident alarm hours and calls for service by the day of the week.

"[The numbers are] fairly standard year to year,” he said. “We see that same average where we’re busier during the day. The majority of our structural fires fall in those night-time hours, but it’s definitely much busier during the middle of the day when the town’s population is at its highest.

“Next is by day of the week. Again, year to year varies slightly. This year Thursday happened to be the busiest day, with Monday the second busiest. The only real trend we’ve seen there is if you go back five years, the weekends would have been substantially lower than during the week. Weekdays are up here. Weekends are a lot lower. We’re seeing more — still lower — but more of a balance across all seven days of the week.

Mecey went over a comparison of incident alarm hours by month and compared to the national average in 2020 and 2021.

“You can see back in 2020, after March and April where the COVID restriction applied, and how it reduced the call volume,” he said. “And then you can see after April 2021 where that went back to normal, and we saw an increase in calls. Next, is a summary compared to the national average. Overall, pretty comparable. We are a couple of percent higher in service calls (9% to 7%), 3% higher in good intent (12% to 9%), and 5% lower than the national average in EMS/Rescue (62% to 67%)

Mecey next looked at the fire department’s incidents by type that took place in 2021 compared to those that occurred in 2020.

“So, looking back, obviously with the restrictions on calls, some of our percentages are down [in 2021] from what we’ve seen in the past,” he said. “The comparison to 2021 is 2% lower in fires (4% to 6%), 1% lower in Hazmat (4% to 5%), 2% lower in false alarms (8% to 10%), 5% lower in service calls (9% to 14%), 1% lower in good intent and 11% higher in EMS/rescue (62% to 51%) — and that was simply that we had eight months’ worth of restrictions in 2020, and only had four months’ worth of restrictions in 2021."

Mecey told the council that the fire department’s average for first due apparatus on the scene in 2021 was 16 seconds below the national average.

“We’re at 4 minutes 32 seconds,” he said. “We go back and look at 2020 — we were down to 3 minutes and 14 seconds. That was simply because the volume of calls we ran was a lot lower. There were a lot less incidents of simultaneous calls and that brought that number down. We rebounded back to 4:32 this year. The good thing is that adding the additional staffing as of April of 2022, we now have two trucks on duty seven days a week, 24 hours a day. So, we’re hoping to see that trending back down come next year.”

Mecey told the council that the department’s response time “was beating the curve” with its one fire station on Columbia Street. While he knows that at some point the city will need a second fire station, Mecey believes it will still be “a little ways off in the future.”

Going over the statistics for the fire department’s alternative response vehicle, which is its second pumper truck, Mecey said, “It handled 1,219 calls last year. There were 404 incidents of simultaneous calls where we had more than one call going on at one time. They handled approximately 100 of those. With that 44% last year, they were only on duty 72% of the time. So, once we get them up to 100% of the time as we are now, we’ll see a larger percentage of calls handled by the alternative response vehicle.

“With the staffing after we get to October, it will be staffed like a full engine company with a minimum of three people on it. We’ve already seen two incidents this year where that apparatus — because the other apparatus was tied up because it was at the first of two city fires — we made it work. Once we get the staffing up — it has a smaller tank, a little less equipment, but it’s still a complete engine company that can do the job of an engine.”

Going over the fire department’s service calls by occupancy in 2021, Mecey said, “As it happens every year, residentials are the most we run (1,757). Outside or special property is the second highest (338); then health care (270); mercantile, business (215); and assembly (150). Everything else is a pretty small percentage.

Mecey noted that the overwhelming percentage of structural fires his department responds to by occupancy each year are residential properties.

“Outside of that is storage, assembly, health care, manufacturing — all really small percentages,” he said. “If we look at the national average, it’s very comparable.”

Regarding fire investigations instigated by the department, Mecey asserted there were no intentional fires started in 2021.

“They were all identified,” he said. “Thirteen unintentional, and then every year we see under investigation undetermined are about the same as unintentional.”

Mecey pointed out that there had been 147 motor vehicle accidents with known or unknown injuries in 2021.

“Out of that, 64 ended up having injuries, and 69 ended up not having injuries,” he said. “Two were vehicle vs. pedestrian. There were eight incidents involving a vehicle into a building and four with mechanical entrapment."

Mecey told the council that in the past there were a much higher number of mechanical entrapment accidents, but that the removal of crossovers on US 67 had greatly diminished that number. City Administrator Greg Beavers added that the number of vehicle/pedestrian accidents had also gone down in recent years because the city has made a large financial investment in pedestrian safety, such as crosswalks and other types of safety devices.

Ending his presentation with statistics regarding the use of Narcan in treating drug overdoses, Mecey said, “We’ve seen a pretty significant drop-off in the amount of Narcan usage in the past year. Looking back, the number of drug overdoses we were responding to is a lot less. I think there is a couple of factors with that. One — patients having access to Narcan. Our average call for a drug overdose in the past few years has been unresponsive/not breathing. That’s kind of that standard of drug overdose.

“We’re still getting those but when we’re getting there, we’re finding the patients breathing, so they’ve already giving them the Narcan. And we’ve seen a little bit of turn. Heroin and Fentanyl have been the primary sources of our overdoses.

"We’re seeing maybe a little trend going to some more psychotic, synthetics or whatever. So, the types of overdoses we’re running have changed a little bit. They don’t require the use of Narcan. The only time you use Narcan is when the patient is unresponsive or not breathing.”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

