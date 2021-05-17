Fire Chief receives Attorney General Honors Award

Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey of Madison County has been chosen to receive the Attorney General Honors Award from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
The honor is usually given out at the state capitol by Schmitt, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the award was mailed instead.
The Cherokee Pass Fire Department crew tried to keep the award a surprise by having the award mailed to Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens, but in true small-town fashion, they happened to have the same mail carrier and it was delivered to Starkey.
Though the surprise may have been ruined, the crew could not let the honor pass without at least a little fuss. They all gathered and took a few moments to recognize Starkey before their training night May 4.
Along with the certificate was a special, two-sided Missouri Bicentennial coin and a letter from Schmitt.
"As part of our celebration of the Missouri Bicentennial, we are recognizing those everyday citizens who have gone above and beyond to make our state a better place to live," Schmitt said. "Your 45 years of volunteer service as a fire chief, emergency management director, and 911 director is remarkable and worthy of recognition.
Schmitt said he is grateful for Starkey's exemplary efforts to improve the Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department (CPVFD). He listed things such as advocating for a community grant that would build an add-on to an existing station, ensuring his firefighters are equipped with the most up-to-date equipment and improving the search and rescue capabilities of the department as some of those efforts.
"Your story is an inspiration not only to me, but all public servants in Missouri," Schmitt said. "Thank you for your commitment and service to our great state."
Starkey said even though he got it in the mail, it was still a big surprise.
"I didn't know anything was going on like that, at all," Starkey said. "I have put a lot of time in. I'm not bragging on myself, I don't know that I earned all this, but I have put the time in to try and make this department better. That has been my goal to just keep improving and keep making things better and that is still my goal. I'm not done yet."
CPVFD Firefighter Brad Reagan said he knows how many hours it takes to keep a department up and running on a professional scale, and he is amazed at times to see the dedication and time Starkey contributes.
"Bill is always working on getting better equipment and training for this department and for all Madison County emergency services with no personal gain from it besides knowing he is serving the county," Reagan said.
To Starkey and the whole crew, CPVFD is a family. They help each other grow both within the department and outside in their everyday lives.
Stevens said Starkey has been a huge part of his life and of the lives of everyone on the department.
"He has supported me my whole life," Stevens said. "He put me on at 17 and there were people that told him that was the biggest mistake. I was trouble. I understand that, but Bill kept his thumb on me and always had faith in me. He gave me a job when I didn't have a job. He believed in me when nobody believed in me. He was there."
Stevens said Starkey knows what is going on in the lives of all the firefighters.
"It's not just a professional relationship, it is a personal relationship," Stevens said. "There are just a few people that I really credit for where I'm at today, from where I started, and he is right up there on the list."
Starkey has spent the last 45 years saving lives and changing lives. Those that are with him every day have no doubt that he deserves this honor and many more.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com