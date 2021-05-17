Fire Chief receives Attorney General Honors Award

"Your story is an inspiration not only to me, but all public servants in Missouri," Schmitt said. "Thank you for your commitment and service to our great state."

Starkey said even though he got it in the mail, it was still a big surprise.

"I didn't know anything was going on like that, at all," Starkey said. "I have put a lot of time in. I'm not bragging on myself, I don't know that I earned all this, but I have put the time in to try and make this department better. That has been my goal to just keep improving and keep making things better and that is still my goal. I'm not done yet."

CPVFD Firefighter Brad Reagan said he knows how many hours it takes to keep a department up and running on a professional scale, and he is amazed at times to see the dedication and time Starkey contributes.

"Bill is always working on getting better equipment and training for this department and for all Madison County emergency services with no personal gain from it besides knowing he is serving the county," Reagan said.

To Starkey and the whole crew, CPVFD is a family. They help each other grow both within the department and outside in their everyday lives.