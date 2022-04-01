Fire district funding sought Tuesday

Bismarck firefighters are looking to voters to pass a tax levy in hopes of securing much-needed funding for the Bismarck Fire Protection District. The tax would eliminate the need for fire tags for rural residents and free up city funds for use in other areas of municipal operations.

The City of Bismarck will also ask voters on Tuesday to approve a proposition to change the position of city collector to an appointed position rather than an elected position.

On Tuesday, Bismarck area voters will head to the polls, deciding whether a proposed tax of $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation of personal property and real estate should be adopted for the fire protection district.

Currently, the area's fire services exist as three separate entities: the Bismarck City Fire Department, the Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association, and the Bismarck Fire Protection District.

The Bismarck City Fire Department is funded through the general revenue tax collected within the city limits. Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association, which covers everything outside Bismarck city limits, is funded solely on annual fire tag sales and fundraising.

The third entity, Bismarck Fire Protection District, was formed in August 2000 by voter approval, but a primary funding source has never been established by its residents.

If the tax initiative is passed, both the Bismarck City Fire Department and the Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association will dissolve. The Bismarck Fire Protection District would remain the sole operating entity serving district residents in and outside city limits.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said that the 2000 ballot issue regarding the Bismarck Fire Protection District was divided into two questions. The first question asked voters if the Bismarck Fire Protection District should be formed, which they approved. The second question asked if the district should be funded, and that measure did not pass.

"Since the formation of the district, they have attempted five additional times to secure tax funding, ranging anywhere from $0.32, up to $0.55 per $100 assessed evaluation," said Colwell. "Each one of those initiatives failed."

The most recent tax proposal was in April 2012 for a $0.32 per $100 assessed valuation that failed by majority vote.

"So we're going back again this year, in April, to hopefully succeed in passing a tax," he said. "This is the lowest tax rate that we have presented to our district to date."

According to the State Tax Commission, residential property is assessed at 19% of its fair market value; agricultural/horticultural property is assessed at 12% of its productive or market value; and all other property, including commercial, is assessed at 32% of its fair market value.

For perspective, the average home value in the area is $86,104, so the 19% assessed valuation would be $16,360. If passed, the proposed tax of $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation would cost the homeowner $49 annually.

"The need is arising," the chief said. "Call volume is increasing. The cost to fund a fire department is greatly increasing."

Just some of the rising costs include expenses for upgrading equipment, increasing fuel and insurance costs, and increasing costs for city operations.

"We're just to the point that we need to be able to ensure we have reliable funding," Colwell explained. "Unfortunately, fire tag sales are just unreliable because nothing forces a resident to buy them. In the event that they have a fire and they don't have a fire tag, they could be potentially charged with a misdemeanor crime, as well as fined hundreds of dollars for that. But that still doesn't always mean people will buy their fire tag.

"And the city [department's] funds are just out of general revenue," he added. "There isn't a set tax that goes straight toward fire protection services through the city."

The chief also noted that funding the fire district as one entity through a tax would ensure that residents within the community pay for fire protection proportionally.

"[The tax] also makes it fair for all the residents throughout our district," he explained. "Right now, fire tags are $55 apiece whether you own one acre or a hundred acres; Whether you have an 800 square foot home or an 8,000-square foot warehouse, it's $55. This way, everyone pays their fair share with the tax.

Colwell said residents would have a say in how the fire district is operated if the tax is passed and the district becomes taxpayer-funded.

"Being able to elect the board members, as well as being able to control any future tax increases, gives the public, our district, a voice and control of the department, as well," he said.

The chief explained that the department would use the income generated by the tax for several improvements to keep firefighters safe and provide district residents with better fire protection services.

Some of the plans include constructing a new primary fire station, as well as a substation to improve district coverage.

The department would initiate annual testing of hoses, ladders, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Other safety measures would include creating an apparatus and equipment replacement schedule. The income would ultimately help the department improve its ISO rating, potentially lowering insurance rates.

Colwell said they believed the cost of the tax would be offset by savings in other areas.

Rural residents would no longer have to purchase fire tags each year. City residents would see a slight increase in their annual tax costs; However, eliminating the city fire department would free up $40,000 annually, allowing that money to remain in the city's general fund for other departments.

"Although it does cost the city residents a little bit more, in the long run, it's actually saving them by putting that money back into the city," the chief noted.

Also on Tuesday’s ballot, voters will decide whether to approve Proposition 1.

Approving Prop 1 would allow the Bismarck Board of Aldermen to appoint a city collector. Currently, the job of city collector is an elected position within Bismarck.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

