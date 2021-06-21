Firehouse electrical issue averted

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met last Monday night and approved an insurance renewal, discussed the upcoming budget meeting, and heard the monthly department reports.
During an update about the fire department, Captain Tommy Hill said they have four new volunteer members. They’ve now got about 15 volunteers.
“It’s helping out a lot,” he said.
Hill said the firefighters are being introduced to and training on a new program from dispatch called Flow.
“It’s all for pre-planning in our district,” he explained. “So pre-plans would be any commercial structures, any large, residential structures, whatever we feel that we need to have pre-plans for floor planning. So it's connected to the tablets that we have and it also works in conjunction with all of our mutual aid.”
He thinks it will be a great asset for the department.
“If we were going to Bonne Terre, we can pull up pictures of whatever we're going to (and) find all the hazards,” he added. “If we're on a move-up in someone's jurisdiction, it's going to be worth its weight in gold. So I’m pretty excited about that.”
During his report, Street Department Director Kenny Horton updated the aldermen on an electrical issue at the firehouse.
He said he called in an electrician to figure out what was causing the lights to flicker. With his equipment, the electrician could tell there was a surge coming from the office.
“I got the door open and it was like a 1983 printer/copier/fax machine,” Horton explained. The guy unplugged it and the lights quit flickering. He said she was getting ready to go.”
He said he caught some flak over it.
“At least we know what it was and it wasn’t a major wiring issue,” Davis replied.
Alderwoman Debbi Matthews asked Hill if they still used the old machine and if it still worked.
“It’s just weird that it didn’t malfunction,” she added.
Hill said it was working fine last week, but it’s now out of commission.
The city’s Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund (MOPERM) insurance policy is up for renewal and the board voted to renew the policy at a cost of $21,085.
“Got to have it,” Alderman Steve McKinney said.
Mayor Joe Davis said the board will meet on June 28 at 6 p.m. to approve the budget for next year.
“I know that we've got the budget pretty well done,” he added.
After hearing an update from Interim Police Chief Jerry Hicks, the aldermen voted to approve up to $200 to update the department’s Easy Street software program, which is used for crash diagramming with accident reports.
“We’re getting a lot of glitches and a lot of them returned now with it being out of date,” he explained. “And I have to try to go in and correct them and send them back.”
Hicks and Davis also updated the board and City Attorney Mark Bishop on an audit done on the evidence room.
“With all the changes and everything we had happen, we contracted/hired an auditor that does police audits for evidence rooms and things like that come in inventory (and) audit,” Davis said. “She also did disposal of any old evidence that there were no cases or anything to link them back to (and) she handled that.
"So it was all done in a proper manner. Basically got us up to where we need to be, so these guys have a clean slate.”
Davis said, overall, it was a positive review with everything being accounted for and semi-organized.
“Obviously, she had recommendations that we’re accommodating,” he added.
