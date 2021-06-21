Firehouse electrical issue averted

After hearing an update from Interim Police Chief Jerry Hicks, the aldermen voted to approve up to $200 to update the department’s Easy Street software program, which is used for crash diagramming with accident reports.

“We’re getting a lot of glitches and a lot of them returned now with it being out of date,” he explained. “And I have to try to go in and correct them and send them back.”

Hicks and Davis also updated the board and City Attorney Mark Bishop on an audit done on the evidence room.

“With all the changes and everything we had happen, we contracted/hired an auditor that does police audits for evidence rooms and things like that come in inventory (and) audit,” Davis said. “She also did disposal of any old evidence that there were no cases or anything to link them back to (and) she handled that.

"So it was all done in a proper manner. Basically got us up to where we need to be, so these guys have a clean slate.”

Davis said, overall, it was a positive review with everything being accounted for and semi-organized.

“Obviously, she had recommendations that we’re accommodating,” he added.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

