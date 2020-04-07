First responders, friends pay tribute to Duncan

"He has returned home with the Lord to fulfill his new duty as an angel to watch over his family, friends and fellow firefighters. The Farmington Fire Department is thankful for the service that Firefighter Engineer Dan Duncan provided to the community he served. He will be missed."

Turner then presented Duncan's helmet to his family.

The ceremony ended with the honor guard saluting the casket.

Duncan was a key figure for years in the city of Farmington with his work with administering the police department’s computer systems and dispatch center. He was also a member of the Farmington Fire Department. He then later moved to the county level and was instrumental in dramatically upgrading and integrating the networking system. He also took the lead in upgrading the disaster preparedness of St. Francois County.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.

