First responders, friends pay tribute to Duncan

A funeral procession for Dan “Dano” Duncan was held in downtown Farmington on Tuesday afternoon.
Duncan, IT and emergency management director for St. Francois County, died suddenly at the age of 44.
Law enforcement, fire, and EMS vehicles from throughout the area, along with Farmington and St. Francois County utility vehicles totaling 117 units were led by the Farmington Police Department Honor Guard Unit through downtown to Cozean Funeral Home where a small group of family members and close friends were gathered outside.
The unit stood guard across from the funeral home as the procession passed by. At the end of the procession, the Farmington Fire Department trucks stopped while Captain Chris Turner held Duncan’s fire helmet as Duncan received his last alarm call from St. Francois County 911.
"Central 3631. Central 3631. Central 3631.
"This is the last alarm for Firefighter Engineer Dan Duncan of the Farmington Fire Department. Dan answered his last alarm April 1, 2020 at the age of 44.
"He served with the Farmington Police Department as a Communications Operator and Supervisor for 22 years and with Farmington Fire Department as a Firefighter Engineer for 23 years.
"He has returned home with the Lord to fulfill his new duty as an angel to watch over his family, friends and fellow firefighters. The Farmington Fire Department is thankful for the service that Firefighter Engineer Dan Duncan provided to the community he served. He will be missed."
Turner then presented Duncan's helmet to his family.
The ceremony ended with the honor guard saluting the casket.
Duncan was a key figure for years in the city of Farmington with his work with administering the police department’s computer systems and dispatch center. He was also a member of the Farmington Fire Department. He then later moved to the county level and was instrumental in dramatically upgrading and integrating the networking system. He also took the lead in upgrading the disaster preparedness of St. Francois County.
