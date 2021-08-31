Flag error leads to complaints

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher addressed some complaints being received about when the flags at county buildings were to be flown at half-staff.

“Our maintenance people use a website,” he said. “Early last week, we lowered the flags in remembrance of people that lost their lives in Afghanistan.

"The website said to raise the flags on Sunday, Aug. 30. They had the date wrong, Monday was Aug. 30. Our guys put them back up on Sunday.

"We had all kinds of grief. We had people walking in and making phone calls angry. It’s all social media junk that caused it all. Somebody put on there that they were sorry that our county doesn’t respect these people. We did what we were told, but we didn’t pick up on that date.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that only the president or governor makes the decision on flags.

“You do not have legal permission to raise and lower the flags,” he said. “I had to do a bill years ago. Nobody had permission except the president until a few years ago.