Flag error leads to complaints

During the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher addressed some complaints being received about when the flags at county buildings were to be flown at half-staff.
“Our maintenance people use a website,” he said. “Early last week, we lowered the flags in remembrance of people that lost their lives in Afghanistan.
"The website said to raise the flags on Sunday, Aug. 30. They had the date wrong, Monday was Aug. 30. Our guys put them back up on Sunday.
"We had all kinds of grief. We had people walking in and making phone calls angry. It’s all social media junk that caused it all. Somebody put on there that they were sorry that our county doesn’t respect these people. We did what we were told, but we didn’t pick up on that date.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that only the president or governor makes the decision on flags.
“You do not have legal permission to raise and lower the flags,” he said. “I had to do a bill years ago. Nobody had permission except the president until a few years ago.
"You have to follow instructions, you don’t have the discretion to say raise it or lower it. Our maintenance people have to follow instructions set forth, they can’t make a determination on their own.
Highway Administrator John Gross said they receive notification through the Missouri Office of Administration.
Gallaher said he looked at the possibility of installing a scrolling LED sign at the flagpoles stating who or what the half-staff flags were honoring.
“I contacted [City Administrator] Greg Beavers and there’s a rule against putting a scrolling sign up in downtown in Farmington,” he said.
The county is looking at putting the flag information on their website.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com