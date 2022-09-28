Flock cameras, raises dominate commission meeting

Objections were raised by some residents at the St. Francois County Commission regular session to the impending purchase of Flock cameras to be used for surveillance throughout the county.

Sheriff Dan Bullock asked the commission to approve a budget amendment for $15,500 to cover the expenses of purchasing Flock cameras to install to read license plates and identify vehicles involved in criminal activity. In a report last week, Bullock stated the St. Francois County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund Board had allocated up to $91,000 to purchase the cameras.

During the discussion, some county residents opposed the purchase and installation of the cameras. The objections raised were not due to the surveillance, but how the information is being used by Flock to sell to other entities. The residents urged the commission to investigate other companies for surveillance cameras.

Bullock stated that use of the cameras are only for law enforcement and are audited. “I think these guys are concerned about Big Brother and I am too.”

During the discussion it was noted that the city of Farmington is already using the cameras and other local cities are looking at using them. After lengthy discussion, the commission decided to take no action until having a representative from Flock could speak to the commission in a public setting.

In unrelated business, Bullock approached the commission to approve a new salary schedule for deputies.

“We’ve been working very closely with the county commission on the new Prop. P money that was passed by the voters,” he said. “(The) salary schedule I came up with makes it competitive with the city of Farmington and surrounding counties. We are asking the county commission to enact this.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler stated that the immediate increases are necessary because of four deputy resignations in the month.

Bullock said part of the salary increase was to retain existing deputies and to entice new deputies.

In order to start the salary increases for the final quarter of the year, the increases were made retroactive beginning Sept. 24. The funding for the raises will initially be borrowed from the county’s reserve funds with Prop. P funding slowly reimbursing the reserve fund over time.

In other business, the commission approved a motion as a clarification to raise grand juror pay to match the $20 per day and 20 cents per mile reimbursement of other jurors that the commission approved the previous week.

The commission also approved an update of the Karpel system for child support services for $21,025. The software is a case management system used by prosecutors.

A cost of living increase of 3.5% for county employees and 1.75% for elected officials was enacted beginning Jan. 1.

Fleet Manager Buck Copeland approached the commission to approve a request for bids for a courthouse maintenance truck. The request was for either a new or used truck. Copeland stated the reason for possibly buying a used truck is that he is unlikely to find a new truck that fits the needed specifications. The county approved the seeking of bids.

Engler reminded the commission that absentee voting for the November General Election started on Tuesday. “The next four weeks, you have to say that you are incapacitated or not be able to make it to vote on Election Day. The last two weeks, there is no excuse necessary.”

Due to the beginning of a new term, the next St. Francois County Commission will be holding their next regular session on Monday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.