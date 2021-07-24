Floodplain manager talks flooding, planning and zoning

Ward noted that without a permit, the assessor’s office will have no knowledge of new construction projects and has to use alternate measures in finding out what is being built in the county.

“I brought it up several times about the new flyover maps coming out,” he said. “We had problems. Sometimes we might not find a [new] house for two years, because it would be so far back in the woods. When we passed the law for occupancy a couple of years back, then we started contacting utility companies to see if they would notify us. Some of them were fine with it, but we are on the back burner.”

Ward had then observed that when his office is unaware of new construction and they finally find out about it a year or two later, it creates a cascade of tax collection and funding distribution problems for the county.

“It’s always had an effect, because you’re late at picking up that tax dollar,” he said. “The school districts would like to have their money. Seventy percent [of real estate taxes] go to the schools.