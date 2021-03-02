Former Gov. Eric Greitens ‘evaluating’ U.S. Senate run, criticizes incumbent Roy Blunt

Hawley called on Greitens to resign as governor in April 2018 after the Missouri House released a report containing allegations of sexual misconduct against Greitens. Hawley also investigated Greitens’ ties to his former charity, the Mission Continues, forwarding evidence to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner that Gardner used to help build a felony computer tampering case against Greitens.

Jean Evans, former executive director of the Missouri GOP under Parson, said, “for the last couple years we’ve seen the former governor out there trying to repair his reputation through the media and doing that primarily by putting other people down.”

Evans, who as a member of the state House called on Greitens to resign, mentioned a video he published “knocking” Parson. A video Greitens published in August 2020 blasts Parson’s support for low-income housing tax credits.

“And now he’s out there saying terrible things about Roy Blunt,” Evans said.

“I don’t think Eric Greitens is actually going to run,” she said. “I don’t think it would be a good idea for him to run. I don’t think he would get support he thinks he might get. It would be very difficult for him to raise money.”