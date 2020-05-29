Four candidates seek seats on Central School Board

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose candidates running for three open seats on the Central R-3 School Board.
Members of the board whose terms are expiring in the coming election cycle include Board Secretary Mark McFarland, Board Member Dennis Norris and Board Treasurer Elaine Gordon. McFarland and Norris filed for reelection to the board. Gordon did not, as she intends to spend more time on family and travel.
Along with the two incumbents, new challengers Dena Nicholson Hart and Diann Bess are seeking election to the board.
Dennis Norris, 77, lives on his family farm seven miles east of Park Hills. He is widowed and has a son, Shannon, who is a union ironworker and runs the farm.
Norris’ daughter-in-law, Melissa, is a reading teacher at Central Middle School, and he has two granddaughters who attend Central Schools -- Avery, who will graduate in June, and Kinley, who will enter Central High School as a freshman.
As a young man, Norris was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a field artillery officer in Germany and Vietnam. After returning from his military service, Norris earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and was hired as a junior high math teacher at West Middle School in 1970.
He continued his education by completing a master’s degree in guidance and counseling and went on to earn his specialist degree in education administration. Norris has served as both a counselor and administrator for the Central R-3 School District.
After retiring, Norris worked as an education supervisor for six years for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
“I enjoyed working at Central for 29 years, and I am very proud of what Central stands for,” Norris said. “During my 18 years serving on the board of education, I have especially enjoyed recognizing the students and staff for their accomplishments at our monthly meetings. I have been involved in the district in some capacity for 47 years.”
Norris said the different positions he's held gave him opportunities and experiences that helped him contribute to the school board for the betterment of Central.
Organizations with which Norris is affiliated include the Park Hills United Methodist Church, where he is active in the church’s Methodist Men group. He is also a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.
Mark McFarland, 65, lives in Park Hills with his wife of 42 years, Denise. They have three children --Alan, Kieth and Krista -- along with 11 grandchildren.
McFarland graduated from Central Methodist University with a degree in education before earning a master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
After graduating from college, McFarland spent most of his teaching career teaching 8th-grade American History at Central Middle School. He taught at Central for nearly 30 years and coached football and track. McFarland retired in 2016 and currently works for the City of Park Hills.
McFarland said his love for the district motivated him to run for the board.
“The Central School District is the best school in Southeast Missouri,” McFarland said. “I ran [for the board] in 2017, was elected, and now am running for reelection. I know the school system, having worked in it for almost three decades, and desire to see Central continue to remain one of the best schools in Missouri.”
McFarland said his Central career is why he feels qualified for a position on the board. He noted his experience of working with students from various backgrounds and with all levels of learning abilities.
He said he has either worked for, or with, most of Central's administration -- or had them in class as students -- and he said he wants to not only continue serving the school system but see it improve with the changing times.
Dena Nicholson Hart, 47, lives in the Central School District just outside of Park Hills. Hart and her husband of 23 years, Edward, are both alumni of Central. Together, they have two children -- Madelynne, 22, and Samuel, 18.
Hart’s daughter graduated from Central High School in 2016 and teaches at North County. In June, her son will graduate from Central High School and has been accepted into the welding technology program at State Tech in Linn.
Hart earned volleyball and basketball scholarships to attend Jefferson College, where she graduated with an associate degree. She furthered her collegiate volleyball career while attending the University of North Alabama, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work.
After graduating from college, Hart began working for the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole, where she has worked for 26 years as an officer. Hart also owns two local businesses, Hart of the Wash Soap Lady Products and Liberty Street Cages.
She said she's running for the board because of her love for the Central School District.
“I want to be a voice that helps Central maintain its high standard by stating my ideas or concerns regardless of popular opinion,” Hart said. “I also firmly believe that a woman’s perspective is not only needed, but necessary on the board.”
Hart said her longtime, active involvement with the school district qualifies her for a board member position. She is currently a member of the Central R-3 Proposition SAFE Committee.
“Being a hard worker, I have donated countless hours for the CHS Athletic Booster Club, Playing 4 Pink Breast Cancer Awareness, and organizing Drive 4 Your School, just to name a few,” Hart said. “I am also excited to bring my years of law enforcement and community involvement to the table for the safety and well-being of our children.”
Diann Bess lives in Park Hills with her husband, Don. Together, the couple has two sons, Donnie and Colin.
Bess has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree in teaching from Webster University.
She taught high school and junior high math for ten years before going to work with her husband in his school photography business, mainly working in the bookkeeping side of the company.
Bess retired from the photography business a few years ago and now works with her husband on some construction projects in Park Hills.
“I decided to run for a position on the school board because, having experience in the field of education as well as seeing everything that goes into running a business, I felt that I have a unique perspective on the day-to-day operations of a school district,” said Bess. “I also firmly believe that Central is one of the top school districts in the state, and I’m proud that my sons are both Central graduates.”
Bess said, having worked within the construction industry for the past few years, she has realized how important careers in the trade industries are.
“Although earning a college degree is a huge accomplishment, college is not meant for everyone,” she added. “I would really like to see school districts everywhere, putting more emphasis on careers in the trades such as construction, plumbing, and electrical, just to name a few of the many possible professional areas that we are sorely lacking in.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
