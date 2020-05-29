Four candidates seek seats on Central School Board

Diann Bess lives in Park Hills with her husband, Don. Together, the couple has two sons, Donnie and Colin.

Bess has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree in teaching from Webster University.

She taught high school and junior high math for ten years before going to work with her husband in his school photography business, mainly working in the bookkeeping side of the company.

Bess retired from the photography business a few years ago and now works with her husband on some construction projects in Park Hills.

“I decided to run for a position on the school board because, having experience in the field of education as well as seeing everything that goes into running a business, I felt that I have a unique perspective on the day-to-day operations of a school district,” said Bess. “I also firmly believe that Central is one of the top school districts in the state, and I’m proud that my sons are both Central graduates.”

Bess said, having worked within the construction industry for the past few years, she has realized how important careers in the trade industries are.

“Although earning a college degree is a huge accomplishment, college is not meant for everyone,” she added. “I would really like to see school districts everywhere, putting more emphasis on careers in the trades such as construction, plumbing, and electrical, just to name a few of the many possible professional areas that we are sorely lacking in.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

