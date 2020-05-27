Four compete for seats on Bismarck School Board

Three seats on the Bismarck School Board of Education are up for election on June 2.
Matt Dunn, Brad Brown, and Bill Skaggs Jr. are running for reelection. Terry Skinner is challenging for one of the seats.
Matt Dunn, 43, lives in Bismarck and is married with two children. He is the owner of Cabinet Masters Inc. and Dunn Ranch.
“I take great joy and pride knowing I’m helping improve the Bismarck R-5 district,” Dunn said. “I love knowing I’m helping our community, staff and most important, our children.”
Dunn said, more than 20 years of business experience helps him to make tough decisions for the district.
“I bring a lot of experience that others don’t have that I deal with in my daily life,” Dunn said. “I know how to solve problems and get things done and I feel like that’s a huge benefit for our district.”
He has also been hand-selected to be on the American Quarter Horse Association Racing Committee.
“We make a lot of important decisions for the AQHA,” Dunn added.
Brad Brown, 59, lives outside of Bismarck and has been married for 33 years. He has two children and five grandkids.
Brown, who worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years and has lived in the district his whole life, wants to serve the community and represent the patrons. He feels his 30 years of experience and knowledge of the needs of the students, teachers, and administrators qualifies him for the position.
Brown also helps his wife with Blessings in a Backpack, the program she started for kids in the district that need extra food for the weekend.
Terry Skinner, 59, lives in Bismarck with his wife, Jan, a retired Bismarck kindergarten teacher. Their son, Adam, graduated from Bismarck.
Skinner has a bachelor’s in education with a major in English and minor in writing and a master’s in education with a thesis in educational leadership and generational studies.
He worked in the Farmington School District from 1986 to 2000 as a teacher of English, journalism, television production, newspaper and theater. From 2000 to 2018, he was an English teacher and professional learning communities leader in Bismarck.
Retired from education, he serves as the executive pastor at the Farmington Church of the Nazarene, focusing on programs, training, and placing people in roles within the church and community. He holds a Missouri District Minister’s License.
Skinner said his three decades in education qualify him for a position on the board.
“After working within the system for over 15 years, I’ve gotten to know the community, its students, and their expectations for their children’s futures,” Skinner said. “With many programs, policies, and mandates that fall on the shoulders of educators, from state and federal expectations, our students do not always fall within the target or focus of those mandates. As a former teacher, I have seen a disconnect between what our governments expect, and the actual reality that our citizens and their children know lies ahead of them.”
He believes college is an expensive gamble for this generation of graduates.
“The return on investment is extremely low for many of this past generation, with outrageous college debt, but minimal opportunities in the job market to pay off that debt and make a decent living,” Skinner added. “In addition, there seems to be a severe disconnect between collegiate instruction and real-world application, making the four- to six-year college goal an exercise in futility for many.”
He said he is more prone to support technical and trade instruction, focusing on the demands and opportunities that are available in the job market.
In the wake of the coronavirus, nursing, for instance, has become one of the most demanding and essential careers, according to Skinner. With local training and certification that runs two to three years, as opposed to four to six years, he said many graduates have little trouble finding a lifelong career that is rewarding and has a high return on their investment.
“Bismarck students, for the most part, tend to succeed in vocational and technical fields that are essential to our nation’s operation,” Skinner said. “I would like to see our focus, in the years to come, in helping all students prepare for a more realistic life that is both rewarding and fulfilling, without being burdened by years of college debt.”
Skaggs was contacted for information but did not provide any.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.