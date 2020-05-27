Four compete for seats on Bismarck School Board

He believes college is an expensive gamble for this generation of graduates.

“The return on investment is extremely low for many of this past generation, with outrageous college debt, but minimal opportunities in the job market to pay off that debt and make a decent living,” Skinner added. “In addition, there seems to be a severe disconnect between collegiate instruction and real-world application, making the four- to six-year college goal an exercise in futility for many.”

He said he is more prone to support technical and trade instruction, focusing on the demands and opportunities that are available in the job market.

In the wake of the coronavirus, nursing, for instance, has become one of the most demanding and essential careers, according to Skinner. With local training and certification that runs two to three years, as opposed to four to six years, he said many graduates have little trouble finding a lifelong career that is rewarding and has a high return on their investment.