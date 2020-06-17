Four new cases of COVID-19 in SFC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 55.

There are seven active cases, according to the health center's updated numbers. Three of the new cases have no known source of contact and one is related to contact with another positive case; three are men. The ages for the new cases are one in their 20s, two in their 30s, and one in their 40s.

Two of the cases are in the 63628 zip code; two are in 63640.

Three of the cases were identified through PCR testing, the nasal swab test, and one through serologic testing, the blood test for antibodies.

The Washington County Health Department also reported a new confirmed case of the virus on Wednesday. The county has two active cases and 16 total cases.

Missouri fully opened on Tuesday.

"The governor has emphasized the importance of personal responsibility," stated a post on the heath center's Facebook page. "Individuals need to follow healthy hygiene practices, stay at home when they are sick, practice physical distancing to lower the risk of spread, and use a cloth face covering (with some exceptions) in community settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.