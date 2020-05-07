Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SFC

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County increased by four Thursday, bringing the local total to 33 cases.

The St. Francis County Health Center (SFCHC) posted the updated COVID-19 case count Thursday at 4:20 p.m.

Three of the four new confirmed cases are reported to be Bonne Terre residents, and the other new case of the virus is reported to be a resident of Iron Mountain Lake.

“I want to let you know that some of those cases we do believe are connected so, that’s the good news,” said SFCHC Director Amber Elliott. “So, these aren’t four separate cases. These are some clustered cases.”

According to the posted update, one of the new COVID-19 patients is between the age of 50-59. Two of the new cases involve patients between the age of 30-39, and one of the patients is under 20 years old.

Contact is reported to be the mode of transmission for three of the affected individuals. The other new patient has not had any known contact with the virus, according to the health center data.

Prior to Thursday’s reporting, there were no active cases of the virus in St. Francois County, and Elliott said the health center had begun to see a decline in the number of reported cases.