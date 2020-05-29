Four seeking election to Park Hills Council

Pizarro has worked in marketing and management for several years and holds the branch director position at Kindred at Home in Farmington. She worked at the Daily Journal for ten years and served as the company’s advertising director.

Pizarro said her ties to the community motivated her to run for a position representing Ward 4.

“I know a lot of the people in my ward, and I do have a pulse on the community” she explained. “I was also on the chamber board for many years, so I’ve heard the issues in our community, both from the folks who live in the community and from the business owners’ aspect.

“I feel like by having a pulse between the two, I would be able to voice those concerns from both ends -- a business owner’s standpoint and from the folks that live in my ward,” Pizarro said.

She said her years spent on the chamber board had given her an insight into how the city operates, and she has come to understand a lot of the behind-the-scenes workings of the local government.