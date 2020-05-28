Four vie for three seats on Farmington R-7 board

On June 2's election ballot, Farmington School District voters will be choosing among four candidates to fill three seats.
Angela Hahn is seeking reelection for a sixth term as board member.
A Farmington native, Hahn retired from teaching in the Hazelwood School District in St. Louis County. She returned to her hometown to begin a second career as a mental health professional, working for BJC Behavioral Health as a licensed clinical social worker. She is currently in private practice providing psychotherapy and mental health assessment.
Hahn obtained a bachelor's degree in education from Southeast Missouri State University; master's degree in communication from SIU-E and a master of social work degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
“I am passionate about education,” she said. “As a graduate, I am grateful to the Farmington School District for their investment in me and I serve on the school board to demonstrate my gratitude and to ensure that all of our students have opportunities to enrich their lives.”
A member of the Farmington Educational Foundation and P.E.O., an organization providing educational opportunities for women worldwide, Hahn also volunteers with Helping Hands at SMMHC.
Hahn is proud of the accomplishments the district has made since she was first elected in 2000.
“Five bond issues have been passed, enabling building improvements and enhancements including the recent renovation of historic Truman Auditorium and the construction of the much-needed new gymnasium. The district has saved $9.8 million of taxpayers’ money by refunding and pre-payment of bonds. Countless innovative programs have been initiated for staff and students.
“I want to continue serving Farmington R-VII,” she said. “In these uncertain and challenging times it is vitally important that the school board has experienced members who are educated to the needs of students and knowledgeable about district management.”
Howard Hoehn currently serves as board president and is seeking his fourth term on the board.
Hoehn, 64, is married to Debra and has two sons, Josh and Dustin. He has an associate degree from Mineral Area College and has his bachelor's, master's and specialist degrees from Southeast Missouri State University.
A retired instructor from the Farmington School District, Hoehn is a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge and Missouri Elk Farmers Association.
“I am very proud of our academic success and the bond issues that have helped upgrade our facilities,” he said. “I would like to see us get through the COVID-19 and get the schools back to what it was for our students.
“I worked in the Farmington School District for many years. This is just a way of giving back.”
Jerry Freeman is seeking reelection for his second term as board member.
Currently serving as board treasurer, Freeman and his wife, Donna, have two children, Josh Freeman and Lindsay Detring, and five grandchildren.
A Bismarck native, he graduated from East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) with a degree in business administration. He is a member of the Farmington Hall of Fame Committee, ETBU Alumni Club and attends New Heights Church.
“I feel that anything I have accomplished is part of a total school board team accomplishment,” he said. “Our past bond issue—which we thank our patrons of the district—has allowed us to keep up the continuing upgrade of facilities, safety, technology and to provide our students of the district with the best possible education we can provide for them. We have an amazing teaching staff and they are a great asset to our district.
“I am running as I have truly enjoyed being a board member and would like to be a member for another term to continue the administration, teaching staff and support staff goal of providing a quality education for our students of Farmington R-7 School District.”
Dylan Nicholson is seeking his first term for the Farmington School Board.
Nicholson, 27, graduated in 2011 from Farmington High School and is a partner in Nicholson Mechanical Contractors. He and his wife, Jennifer, have one daughter, Nora.
A Farmington native, Nicholson currently serves as an ambassador for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I am running for school board not only to give back to this amazing community that I have lived in my whole life, but also want to make a difference in the lives of our students and to ensure our district is the best it can be for my daughter and future generations,” he said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
