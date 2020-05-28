Four vie for three seats on Farmington R-7 board

“I worked in the Farmington School District for many years. This is just a way of giving back.”

Jerry Freeman is seeking reelection for his second term as board member.

Currently serving as board treasurer, Freeman and his wife, Donna, have two children, Josh Freeman and Lindsay Detring, and five grandchildren.

A Bismarck native, he graduated from East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) with a degree in business administration. He is a member of the Farmington Hall of Fame Committee, ETBU Alumni Club and attends New Heights Church.

“I feel that anything I have accomplished is part of a total school board team accomplishment,” he said. “Our past bond issue—which we thank our patrons of the district—has allowed us to keep up the continuing upgrade of facilities, safety, technology and to provide our students of the district with the best possible education we can provide for them. We have an amazing teaching staff and they are a great asset to our district.

“I am running as I have truly enjoyed being a board member and would like to be a member for another term to continue the administration, teaching staff and support staff goal of providing a quality education for our students of Farmington R-7 School District.”